Covid: to whom are the antivirals recommended by the WHO. In Italy from today in the pharmacy

Pfizer’s Paxlovid antiviral pill, a combination of the active ingredients nirmatrelvir and ritonavir, is “strongly recommended” by the World Health Organization for patients with non-serious Covid but who are at higher risk of hospitalization, such as those who are not vaccinated. , the elderly or the immunosuppressed. The indication, published in the British Medical Journal, comes from the WHO international experts of the Group for the development of the guidelines of the Geneva agency. The distribution of the antiviral pill against Covid starts today also in the approximately 19 thousand pharmacies in the area, following a prescription from the family doctor.

The findings of the WHO group

Specialists also formulate a “conditional (weak) recommendation” for the antiviral remdesivir in the same category of Covid patients. The experts explain that, for patients in the listed groups, nirmatrelvir-ritonavir “is probably a better choice because it can prevent more hospitalizations than alternative therapies, has a lower risk of potential adverse effects than molnupiravir”, the other oral anti-viral -Covid, “and is easier to administer than intravenous treatments such as remdesivir and monoclonal antibodies.” The use of Paxlovid is instead not recommended in low-risk Covid patients, because the benefits are not significant – the specialists point out – as well as in patients with severe Covid, because at the moment there are no experimental data on this category. “Antiviral drugs should be administered as early as possible in the course of the disease,” the experts emphasize.

Costs and quick access to tests, nodes

However, the WHO group points out for these products some “nodes” relating to “costs and resources”, which “could make access difficult in middle and low income countries”, and points out that much depends on the availability of tests for the diagnosis of Sars -CoV-2, “especially those to intercept infection at an early stage”. And the risk of resistance remains uncertain.

Operational determines it Aifa

The wider distribution of the antiviral, upon presentation of the family doctor’s prescription, introduced by the determination of the Italian Medicines Agency will make this therapy more accessible, as Federfarma points out, and will give pharmacists a “decisive role in favoring management “Ordinary” of the pandemic in the area », specifies the Federation of the Orders of Italian Pharmacists (Fofi). In Italy Paxlovid is currently indicated for the treatment of Covid in people aged 18 and over who do not require supplementary oxygen therapy and who are at high risk of progression to severe Covid-19 and should be taken no later than five days after. onset of symptoms. Until now, it was prescribed for the treatment of mild to moderate disease in at-risk and non-hospitalized subjects only by Covid centers, which enter treated patients in a monitoring registry. Now the prescription can also be made by the general practitioner, on an electronic prescription and after completing the Aifa therapeutic plan. Once the prescription has been obtained, the medicine will be provided free of charge to the patient based on the memorandum of understanding signed between the Ministry of Health, Aifa, Federfarma Servizi, Federfarma, Assofarm, United Pharmacies and Adf.

The efficacy and safety studies

Returning to the recommendation for Paxlovid, as the editors of the WHO guidelines explain in the British Medical Journal, it is based on new data from two randomized controlled trials involving 3,100 patients. In the trials’ moderate certainty evidence showed that nirmatrelvir-ritonavir reduced hospital admissions (84 fewer per 1,000 patients), low certainty evidence did not suggest any major difference in mortality and high certainty evidence indicated little or no risk of adverse effects leading to drug discontinuation ‘. The conditional recommendation for remdesivir is based on new data from 5 randomized controlled trials on 2,700 patients, and replaces a previous recommendation against the use of the drug in all Covid patients regardless of the severity of the disease. The WHO guidelines are progressively updated by the dedicated panel, with the methodological support of the Magic Evidence Ecosystem Foundation.