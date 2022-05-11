Covid today: 2,365 cases in Tuscany, hospitalizations + 12. Bulletin of 11 May – Chronicle

Florence, 11 May 2022 – Covid TuscanyI am 2,365 the new positives to the coronavirus in Tuscany. The data of today, May 11, emerges out of a total of 15,924 tests of which 2,827 molecular swabs and 13,097 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 14.85% (68.7% on first diagnoses). A testimony of how the virus still runs among people, although its effects and symptoms are significantly lower than those of even a few months ago. Compared to yesterday, the infections are lower (they were 3,325), compared to a smaller number of tests (they were 20,515), and the positivity rate has decreased (it was 16.21%).

Most people are at home with a cold and cough, but with manageable symptoms at home, without the clogging of the hospitals which has been the specter to be afraid of since the arrival of the first variant and then from the advent of the delta. But in the meantime there are about 40 thousand Tuscans currently at home because they are positive. To be precise they are 41.954.

Fourth dose of vaccine? It’s a possibility, what we know / Many cases of reinfection, that’s why

Today 2,827 molecular swabs and 13,097 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 14.9% were positive. On the other hand, 3,444 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 68.7% were positive. The currently positive are 41,622 today, -2% compared to yesterday.

The hospitalized are 524 (12 more than yesterday), of which 20 in intensive care (2 less).

Today there are 12 new deaths: 5 men and 7 women with an average age of 87.8 years.

The average age of today’s 2,365 new positives is approximately 42 years (18% are under 20, 18% between 20 and 39, 31% between 40 and 59, 23% between 60 and 79, 10% have 80 years or older).

There are 312,425 total cases to date a Florence (612 more than yesterday), 77,279 a Lawn (155 more), 90,122 a Pistoia (125 more), 55.061 a Mass (158 more), 117.738 a Lucca (277 more), 128,833 BC Pisa (281 more), 99,554 a Livorno (250 more), 102,611 ad Arezzo (162 more), 78,649 a Siena (205 more), 59,664 a Grosseto (140 more).