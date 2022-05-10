Covid today Abruzzo, 2,063 new positives and 5 deaths: 10 May bulletin

There are 2,063 new coronavirus infections today 10 May 2022 in Abruzzo, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. The registered deaths are 5 new (aged between 63 and 98 years). Of today’s positives, 1710 have been identified through rapid antigen testing. The currently positives in Abruzzo (calculated by subtracting the number of discharged / recovered and deceased from the total of positives) are 57464 (+796 compared to yesterday). The total also includes 4363 cases concerning patients of which there is no news and on which checks are underway. 304 patients (-15 compared to yesterday) are hospitalized in the medical area; 10 (+1 compared to yesterday) in intensive care, while the other 57150 (+810 compared to yesterday) are in home isolation.

In the last 24 hours, 2881 molecular swabs were performed (2287099 in total since the start of the emergency) and 11054 antigen tests (3638243). The positivity rate, calculated on the sum of molecular swabs and antigen tests of the day, is equal to 14.80 percent. Of the total number of positive cases, 81,093 are resident or domiciled in the province of L’Aquila (+396 compared to yesterday), 110168 in the province of Chieti (+698), 89791 in the province of Pescara (+472), 96456 in the province of Teramo ( +454), 7739 outside the region (+25) and 3471 (+17) for which provenance checks are underway.