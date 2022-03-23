Covid today Abruzzo, 2,248 infections and 5 deaths: bulletin 23 March

There are 2,248 new coronavirus infections today 23 March in Abruzzo, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 5 deaths. The new cases, aged between 2 months and 98 years, bring the total from the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – to 297480. Of today’s positives, 1521 have been identified through rapid antigen tests. The death toll of patients recorded 5 new cases (this is an 82 year old from the province of Chieti, a 59 year old resident outside the region, while 3 cases date back to the past few days and reported only today by the ASL) and rises to 3,054. ‘Regional Health Department.

The number of positive cases also includes 251677 discharged / healed (+731 compared to yesterday). The currently positives in Abruzzo (calculated by subtracting the number of discharged / recovered and deceased from the total of positives) are 42749 (+1511 compared to yesterday). The total also includes 5698 cases concerning patients of which there is no news and on which checks are underway)

There are 274 patients (-3 compared to yesterday) hospitalized in the medical area; 13 (unchanged compared to yesterday) in intensive care, while the other 42462 (+1514 compared to yesterday) are in home isolation with active surveillance by the ASL. In the last 24 hours, 4579 molecular swabs were performed (2145275 in total since the start of the emergency) and 11438 antigen tests (3163579). The positivity rate, calculated on the sum of molecular swabs and antigen tests of the day, is equal to 14.03 percent. n the total of positive cases, 64504 are resident or domiciled in the province of L’Aquila (+528 compared to yesterday), 82148 in the province of Chieti (+568), 68975 in the province of Pescara (+404), 74191 in the province of Teramo ( +612), 6499 outside the region (+39) and 1163 (+96) for which provenance checks are underway.