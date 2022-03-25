Covid today Abruzzo, 2,269 infections: March 25 bulletin

There are 2,269 (aged between 2 months and 96 years) coronavirus infections in Abruzzo today, 25 March 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 5 more deaths. Of today’s positives, 1,654 were identified by rapid antigen testing. The death toll of patients records 5 new cases (this is an 84 year old from the province of Chieti, while the other 4 refer to deaths that occurred in the past few days and reported only today by the ASL) and rises to 3,063, as communicated by the Regional Department to Health.

The currently positives in Abruzzo are 32,870 (-11,468 compared to yesterday), the total also includes 5,237 cases concerning patients of which there is no news and on which checks are underway. There are 272 patients (-5 compared to yesterday) hospitalized in the medical area; 15 (+2 compared to yesterday) in intensive care, while the other 32,583 (-11,465 compared to yesterday) are in home isolation with active surveillance by the ASL.

In the last 24 hours, 4,382 molecular swabs and 12,014 antigen tests were performed. The positivity rate, calculated on the sum of molecular swabs and antigen tests of the day, is equal to 13.83%.