Covid today Abruzzo, 2,330 infections and 3 deaths: March 31st bulletin

There are 2,330 new coronavirus infections registered today, March 31, in Abruzzo, which bring the total from the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – to 314793. This was reported by the bulletin with the Region’s Covid data. Of today’s positives, 1701 were identified through rapid antigen testing. The death toll of patients recorded 3 new cases and rises to 3090. The number of positive cases also includes 271357 discharged / cured (+1218 compared to yesterday). The currently positives in Abruzzo (calculated by subtracting the number of discharged / recovered and deceased from the total of positives) are 40,346 (+1096 compared to yesterday).

Two hundred and ninety-four patients (+8 compared to yesterday) are hospitalized in the medical area; 16 (-1 compared to yesterday) in intensive care, while the other 40036 (+1089 compared to yesterday) are in home isolation with active surveillance by the local health authorities. In the last 24 hours, 3942 molecular swabs were performed (2175484 in total since beginning of the emergency) and 12281 antigen tests (3256177). The positivity rate, calculated on the sum of molecular swabs and antigenic tests of the day, is equal to 14.36%.

Of the total number of positive cases, 68,151 are resident or domiciled in the province of L’Aquila (+466 compared to yesterday), 87142 in the province of Chieti (+684), 72405 in the province of Pescara (+458), 78751 in the province of Teramo ( +600), 6699 outside the region (+41) and 1645 (+68) for which provenance checks are underway.

