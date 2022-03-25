Covid today, all of Italy in the white zone

All of Italy in the yellow area in light of the data from the control room on the trend of Covid. Even Sardinia therefore leaves the yellow area, the Ministry of Health reports.

Read also

Brusaferro

The “increase” of the curve of new Covid-19 cases in Italy “tends to decrease in this phase”. This is what the president of the Higher Institute of Health (Iss), Silvio Brusaferro pointed out, in a video in which he comments on the main data of the weekly Covid-19 monitoring. “The value of the incidence per 100 thousand inhabitants in the last week – he reminded him – is 848” cases.

If the level of occupation of beds by Covid patients “drops in intensive care”, while “as regards the medical area it is growing slightly”. This “translates into a significantly different projection of need for beds at 30 days between intensive care, where” this expected need is “limited, and medical areas, where it is higher in some regions”. Therefore, ordinary hospitalizations are expected to increase in particular in some regions: this is the picture drawn by the president of the Higher Institute of Health.

“The younger age groups, those under 19, are those in which the” viral “circulation remains higher”, he then highlighted, adding that “almost all regions have the Rt value precisely above the epidemic threshold. “,” consistent with the national framework “. “When we look at the trend in the last 7 days, we see that almost all the regions, except 3” where a decline begins, “are characterized by a growth in the number of new cases” Covid.

The data, he added, is confirmed “even when we stratify the younger population by age group – under 5, between 5 and 11, between 12 and 19, and over 20 – the number is growth in line with the more general figure stated “.

Rezza

This week “occupancy of medical and intensive care posts is 13.9 and 4.5% respectively. So there is a trend towards an increase, albeit slightly, of medical posts. Fortunately, , congestion in intensive care places tends to decrease “. Thus the general director of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Gianni Rezza, commenting in a video the data of the weekly monitoring of the epidemiological trend of Covid-19.

“The incidence of Covid-19 cases in our country is still tending to rise – explains Rezza. The incidence rate is around 848 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. RT also shows a trend of growth: we are at 1, 12, therefore above the unit “.

“The vaccination campaign shows very high coverage rates. But remember, for those who have not yet done so, that it is important to complete the vaccination cycle with a booster dose”, he stressed.