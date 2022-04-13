Covid today, April 13 2022 bulletin in Emilia Romagna: 5,472 infections and 14 deaths

Bologna. April 13, 2022 – Boom of infections from Covid in the last 24 hours in Emilia Romagna. After yesterday’s 3,330 cases, today the Region’s bulletin announces that there have been 5,472 new positives. Conragi were discovered on 25,000 swabs analyzed, which brings the positivity rate to 22.1%. There is also an increase in admissions to intensive care (+ 5.1%) and those in non-critical wards (+ 2.2%). Unfortunately, there are another 14 deaths in the last 24 hours. The average age of new positives is 46.6 years, while the healed there are almost 3,300.

Variant Xf in Emilia Romagna

The rise of infections from Covid does not subside (even if hospitalizations remain low) and, for the first time in Italy, is sequenced the new variant Xf. The discovery was made by Professor Vittorio Sambri, microbiologist in charge of the laboratory of Pievesestina (Forlì-Cesena). “It’s a combination between Omicron and Delta – explains the professor -, but it is not a variant that arouses more alarm than the last ones. It’s a lot similar to the Omicron parental virustherefore very contagious but responsible for mild effects, when encountered by vaccinated subjects towards whom it has more blunt weapons “.

Emilia Romagna: intensive therapies stable

In the last 24 hours, the occupation of the departments of ‘non-critical area‘by Covid patients in Italy (exactly one year ago it was 41%). Employment of the intensive therapies to 5% (a year ago it was 39%). These are the data from the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas) of 12 April 2022.

In detail, on a daily basis, the occupation of places in the hospital wards of medical area by patients with Covid-19 grows al 14% in Emilia Romagnawhile remaining stable at 4% le intensive therapies.

In the meantime, the administration of the fourth dose of anti Covid vaccine, intended for those over 80 years old, for RSA guests (of any age) and for those suffering from critical diseases (and at the same time between 60 and 79 years old).

Covid today: data and infections in Emilia Romagna

Since the beginning of the epidemic from Coronavirusin Emilia Romagna yes 1,338,021 cases are registered of positivity, 5,472 more than yesterdayout of a total of 24,748 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 13,327 molecular and 11,421 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of the new positives on the number of tampons made is del 22.1%. L’middle age of today’s new positives is 46.6 years.

The situation of infections in the provinces can be seen Bologna with 1,099 new cases (out of a total of 276,874 since the beginning of the epidemic), followed by Modena (814 out of 206,814); then Reggio Emilia (713 out of 149,370), Parma (708 out of 110,075), Ravenna (562 out of 123,647) e Ferrara (433 out of 92,878); so Rimini (326 out of 128,370), Cesena (256 out of 75,022), Piacenza (229 out of 71,233); in the end Forlì (216 out of 62,548) and the Imola district with 116 new positive cases out of a total of 41,190 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Covid admissions in Emilia Romagna

Patients currently hospitalized in the intensive therapies of Emilia-Romagna are 41 (+2 compared to yesterday, equal to + 5.1%), the average age is 66.7 years. Regarding patients hospitalized in the other Covid departmentsI am 1.325 (+28 compared to yesterday, +2.2%), mean age 76.2 years.

On the territory, the patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 3 a Parma (unchanged from yesterday); 3 a Reggio Emilia (unchanged); 2 a Modena (+2), 16 y Bologna (+2); 2 a Imola (unchanged); 2 a Ferrara (-1); 6 a Ravenna (unchanged); 2 a Cesena (-1); 5 a Rimini (unchanged). No intensive care admissions in the provinces of Piacenza And Forlì (like yesterday).

Deaths from Covid in the region

Unfortunately, there are 14 deaths: 6 in the province of Bologna (6 men aged 70, 71, 83, 86, 89 and 94 years); 2 in the province of Ferrara (a 92-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman); 4 in the province of Ravenna (2 men aged 87 and 91 and 2 women aged 92 and 99); one in the province of Rimini (a 96-year-old woman); one death, registered by the Bologna Ausl, concerns a 79-year-old resident woman extra-region. There are no deaths in the province of Piacenza, Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Forlì-Cesena and in the Imola district. In totalsince the beginning of the epidemic i deaths in the region there were 16,412.

Active and healed cases

THE active casesthat is i actual patients, are 58.963 (+2.186). Of these, the people in home insulationi.e. those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, are a total of 57,597 (+2,156), the 97.7% of the total number of active cases. Instead, people as a whole heal I am 3,272 more compared to yesterday and reach an altitude of 1.262.646.

Coronavirus today: the Italy bulletin

They were 62,037 infections from Covid 19 register today in our country, 155 the dead and 63,318 the healed. This was revealed by today’s bulletin released by the Ministry of Health. Intensive care units down by 14 units, while hospital admissions also dropped by 41 units. Instead, 419,995 swabs were carried out with a positivity rate of 14.8% today (-0.1% compared to yesterday). A total of 136,262,102 doses of vaccine were administered.

