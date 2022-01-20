Covid today Austria, green light to vaccination obligation

Parliament in Austria approved the vaccination obligation with a large majority. The Minister of Health, Wolfgang Mückstein, had presented the bill, also supported by the opposition Social Democrats, defining the vaccine as an act of solidarity.

Read also

Austria has also decided to extend the lockdown for unvaccinated people for another ten days, introduced to contain the spread of the coronavirus with the increasing infections driven by the Omicron variant. This was announced by the public broadcaster Orf.

The latest strategy put in place by the Austrian government to try to convince vaccine skeptics and counter the spread of a new pandemic wave is a lottery reserved for those who are vaccinated against the coronavirus. This was announced by the Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer during a press conference with the leader of the Social Democratic opposition Pamela Rendi-Wagner, with whom the measure was agreed.

500 euro vouchers are up for grabs, explained the chancellor. In Austria, around 72 percent of the population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, which is one of the lowest rates in Western Europe.