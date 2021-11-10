Covid today Austria, the brothel’s offer to incentivize vaccines

Anti-covid vaccine on site and, in exchange, the opportunity to spend 30 minutes free of charge in the ‘sauna club’ in the company of a “lady of your choice”. This the pro-vax offer of a Vienna brothel, the Fun-Palast, who will also give vouchers for a free visit to those who join. To tell the singular initiative is the Mail Online, which underlines how the offer is linked both to the hope of encouraging vaccinations in Austria plagued by the coronavirus, and to that of increasing the number of customers, much decreased due to the pandemic. “Due to the pandemic, we have registered a decrease of 50%, with this initiative we hope that the number of customers will increase again”, writes the Mail Online quoting the Fun Palast.

Among the worst countries in Europe in terms of vaccination rates, Austria has recently introduced severe restrictions such as the lockdown for the unvaccinated: since yesterday, in fact, only people vaccinated against Covid-19 and those who have recovered after contracting the infection will be able to eat in restaurants, go to the hairdresser, participate in sporting events and use the ski lifts. The new provisions also apply to hotels. To reach the workplace, the third option linked to a negative swab is still envisaged. The Ffp2 mask will be mandatory in all shops, museums and libraries. The green pass will be valid 9 months after the second vaccination: at the expiry of the green certificate, the third dose of vaccine will be needed to keep the document valid. The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine grants the green pass only until January 3, 2022.