Covid today China, fear of contagion in Beijing: tightened restrictions

Beijing further tightens measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus after the Shanghai nightmare. Stop for all the places with shows and entertainment, for internet cafes and also for group visits to the city during the four-day ‘long weekend’, on the occasion of May 1st, which begins today, days that the Chinese often use to travel . The Global Times wrote about the “strict control measures” for the busiest places in the city decided by the local authorities which also include the closure of all cinemas in the capital from today until May 4.

From May 5, Beijing residents will have to submit a negative Covid test to access public places. This rule also applies to sporting events and group travel, with the addition of a certificate that documents that the vaccination cycle against Covid has been completed.

In Beijing, there are 54 new coronavirus infections confirmed by the health authorities. In the capital, three rounds of mass tests in 11 districts have been concluded, with “restrictions” imposed in communities with confirmed cases, the CGTN only reports. Across the Asian giant, 1,410 new local infections are reported (1,249 of which in Shanghai, the scene of protests against the hard lockdown) and 9,293 cases related to asymptomatic patients (8,932 in Shanghai). Yesterday the city that the heart of the Chinese economy confirmed another 47 deaths from complications related to the coronavirus and the official bulletin reported by the Xinhua agency now speaks of more than five thousand deaths – 5,022 – since the beginning of the pandemic.