Covid today Emilia, 3,195 infections and 18 deaths: April 4th bulletin

I’m 3,195 new covid infections in Emilia Romagna according to today’s bulletin, April 4th. There are also another 18 deaths. Since the start of the Coronavirus epidemic, 1,298,517 positive cases have been recorded in the region, 11,791 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 6,192 molecular and 5,599 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 27.1%. This is a value that is not indicative of the general trend given the number of swabs performed, which on holidays is lower than on other days and above all molecular swabs are made primarily on cases for which a positive result is often expected.

Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 2 pm a total of 10,295,954 doses were administered; of the total 3,774,577 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, 93.9%. The third doses made are 2,747,845. Patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 27 (-5 compared to yesterday, equal to -16%), the average age is 66.2 years. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, they are 1,239 (+50 compared to yesterday, + 4%), average age 75.7 years.

On the territory, patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 2 in Piacenza (number unchanged compared to yesterday), 1 in Parma (unchanged); 3 in Reggio Emilia (-1); 1 in Modena (+1); 10 in Bologna (-4); 1 in Imola (unchanged); 2 in Ferrara (unchanged); 1 in Ravenna (unchanged); 2 in Cesena (unchanged); 4 in Rimini (-1). No hospitalization in intensive care in the province of Forlì (like yesterday).

The average age of new positives today is 43.6 years. The contagion situation in the provinces sees Bologna with 727 new cases (out of a total of 268,790 from the beginning of the epidemic), followed by Reggio Emilia (490 out of 143,952) and Modena (445 out of 200,801); then Parma (312 out of 106,176), Ravenna (267 out of 119,697) and Ferrara (241 out of 89,955); then Rimini (187 out of 125,617), Piacenza (185 out of 69,335) and Cesena (162 out of 73,131); finally Forlì (99 out of 61,041) and the Imola district, with 80 new positive cases out of a total of 40,022 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The active cases, that is the actual patients, are 53,910 (-998). Of these, people in isolation at home, i.e. those with mild symptoms who do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, are a total of 52,644 (-1,043), 97.6% of the total number of active cases.

The total number of people healed are 4,175 more than yesterday and reach 1,228,304. Unfortunately, there are 18 deaths: 3 in the province of Piacenza (two women aged 88 and 91 and a man aged 91); 1 in the province of Parma (a 79-year-old woman); 2 in the province of Reggio Emilia (both men, aged 66 and 73); 3 in the province of Modena (all men, respectively 82, 90 and 92 years old); 1 in the province of Bologna (an 88-year-old man); 1 in the province of Ferrara (a 91-year-old man); 5 in the province of Ravenna (all men: one of 69 years, two of 82 – the death of one of which was registered by the Cesena Ausl – one of 91 and one of 97 years); 1 in the province of Forlì-Cesena (an 81-year-old man); 1 in the province of Rimini (a 96-year-old woman). There are no deaths in the Imola district. In total, 16,303 deaths in the region since the beginning of the epidemic.