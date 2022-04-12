Covid today Emilia, 3,330 infections and 20 deaths: April 12 bulletin

I’m 3,330 new covid infections in Emilia Romagna according to today’s bulletin, April 12. There are also another 20 deaths. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 1,332,550 positive cases have been recorded in the region, 27,584 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 12,614 molecular and 14,970 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 12.1%.

Yup recorded 20 deaths: 4 in the province of Piacenza (three women aged 88, 92 and 96 and a man aged 96); 3 in the province of Parma (three women aged 81, 89 and 90); 3 in the province of Reggio Emilia (three women aged 85, 87 and 95); 2 in the province of Modena (two 84-year-old men; the death of one of them was registered by the Reggio Emilia Ausl); 6 in the province of Bologna (three women aged 75, 77 and 87 and three men aged 77, 88 and 93); 2 in the province of Ferrara (two women aged 76 and 85). There are no deaths in the province of Forlì-Cesena, Ravenna, Rimini and in the Imola district. In total, there have been 16,398 deaths in the region since the beginning of the epidemic.

As for the self-test with rapid antigenic swab for opening and closing the isolation reserved for those who have taken the third dose and are asymptomatic, from the start of the service – on January 19 last – the swabs loaded on the electronic health record they are 80.132. Of these, 42,769, equal to 53.4%, concern citizens who, having determined their positivity to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, have received or will receive the communication of the initiation of the period of isolation. After 7 days of isolation these people will be able to repeat the self-test and in case of negativity, always upload the result to the electronic health record and obtain the end of isolation certification within 24 hours. 37,363 are the swabs with negative results (46.6%).

Meanwhile continue the anti-Covid vaccination campaign. At 3 pm a total of 10,314,898 doses were administered; of the total 3,777,142 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, 94%. The third doses made are 2,761,214. The progressive count of the vaccine doses administered can be followed in real time on the portal of the Emilia-Romagna Region dedicated to the subject, which also indicates how many vaccination cycles have been completed and the additional doses administered.

The patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 39 (+3 compared to yesterday, equal to + 8.3%), the average age is 67.6 years. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, they are 1,297 (-9 compared to yesterday, -0.7%), average age 76.2 years. On the territory, patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 3 in Parma (+1 compared to yesterday); 3 in Reggio Emilia (unchanged); 14 in Bologna (unchanged); 2 in Imola (-1); 3 in Ferrara (unchanged); 6 in Ravenna (+2); 3 in Cesena (+1); 5 in Rimini (unchanged). No hospitalization in intensive care in the provinces of Piacenza, Modena and Forlì (like yesterday).

The average age of new positives today is 45.1 years. The contagion situation in the provinces sees Bologna with 663 new cases (out of a total of 275,775 from the beginning of the epidemic), followed by Modena (656 out of 206,000); then Reggio Emilia (394 out of 148,657), Ravenna (378 out of 123,085) and Rimini (269 out of 128,044); then Parma (229 out of 109,367), Piacenza (191 out of 71,004), Cesena (190 out of 74,767) and Ferrara (150 out of 92,445); finally, the Imola district (111 out of 41,074) and Forlì, with 99 new positive cases out of a total of 62,332 since the beginning of the pandemic. The active cases, ie the actual patients, are 56,778 (-305). Of these, people in isolation at home, i.e. those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, total 55,442 (-299), 97.6% of the total number of active cases. 3,615 more than yesterday and reach an altitude of 1,259,374. Compared to what was communicated in recent days, 2 cases were eliminated, positive for antigen test but not confirmed by molecular swab.