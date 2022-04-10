Covid today Emilia, 4,565 infections and 5 deaths: April 10 bulletin

There are 4,565 coronavirus infections in Emilia Romagna today, 10 April 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 5 more deaths. The new cases were identified on a total of 18,517 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 9,186 molecular and 9,331 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 24%.

The average age of new positives today is 45.1 years. In total, there have been 16,366 deaths in the region since the beginning of the epidemic. The patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 35 (-1 compared to yesterday, equal to -2.8%), the average age is 65.6 years. As for the patients admitted to the other Covid departments, they are 1,270 (+ 31 compared to yesterday, + 2.5%), average age 76 years.

The active cases, ie the actual patients, are 58,593 (+81). Of these, people in isolation at home, i.e. those with mild symptoms who do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, are 57,288 (+51) overall, 97.7% of the total number of active cases. The total number of people healed are 4,479 more than yesterday and reach 1,251,354.