Covid today Emilia Romagna, 2,910 infections and 12 deaths: March 11 bulletin

There are 2,910 new coronavirus infections today 11 March in Emilia Romagna, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 12 deaths. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 1,210,197 positive cases have been recorded in the region, new cases have been identified out of a total of 18,556 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 10,167 molecular and 8,389 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 15.7%. The average age of new positives today is 40.4 years. The contagion situation in the provinces sees Bologna with 670 new cases (out of a total of 248,718 from the beginning of the epidemic), followed by Modena (486 out of 187,562) and Ravenna (304 out of 111,412) then Reggio Emilia (279 out of 133,215), Parma (245 out of 98,761); Ferrara (227 out of 82,990), and then Rimini (181 out of 119,152), Cesena (177 out of 68,327), Forlì (143 out of 57,179), Piacenza (121 out of 65,442); finally, the Imola district with 77 new positive cases out of a total of 37,439 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The active cases, that is the actual patients, are 28,918 (+745). Of these, people in isolation at home, that is, those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, total 27,812 (+771), 96.2% of the total number of active cases. These are the data – ascertained at 12 noon today on the basis of institutional requests – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region. The total people healed are 2,153 more than yesterday and reach 1,165,221. Unfortunately, 12 deaths were recorded: 3 in the province of Piacenza (a 58-year-old woman and two 79 and 92-year-old men); 3 in the province of Parma (two women aged 84 and 98 and a man aged 72); 1 in the province of Modena (a 92-year-old man); 2 in the province of Bologna (an 84-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man); 3 in the province of Ferrara (two women aged 90 and 92 and a man aged 68).

There are no deaths in the provinces of Reggio Emilia, Ravenna, Forlì-Cesena, Rimini and in the Imola district. In total, there have been 16,058 deaths in the region since the beginning of the epidemic. Compared to what was communicated in recent days, 10 cases were eliminated, positive for the antigen test but not confirmed by molecular swab.

Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 2 pm a total of 10,208,206 doses were administered; of the total 3,762,374 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, 93.6%. The third doses made are 2,687,657. The progressive count of the vaccine doses administered can be followed in real time on the portal of the Emilia-Romagna Region dedicated to the topic: https://salute.regione.emilia-romagna.it/vaccino-anti-covid, which also indicates how many are the vaccination cycles completed and the additional doses administered. All information on the campaign: https://vaccinocovid.regione.emilia-romagna.it/

The patients currently admitted to intensive care in Emilia-Romagna are 58 (-4 compared to yesterday, equal to -6.5%), the average age is 65.8 years. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, there are 1,048 (-22 compared to yesterday, -2.1%), average age 74 years. In the area, patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 1 in Piacenza (number unchanged compared to yesterday), 6 in Parma (unchanged); 4 in Reggio Emilia (unchanged); 6 in Modena (-2); 26 in Bologna (+1); 3 in Imola (-1); 2 in Ferrara (-1); 2 in Ravenna (unchanged); 1 in Forlì (unchanged); 1 in Cesena (unchanged); 6 in Rimini (-1).