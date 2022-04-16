Covid today Emilia Romagna, 4,656 infections and 11 deaths: April 16 bulletin

There are 4,656 infections today, April 16, in Emilia-Romagna out of a total of 20,838 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 9,246 are molecular and 11,592 rapid antigen tests. This was reported by the bulletin with the Covid data of the Region. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 22.3%. Eleven deaths. The patients currently admitted to intensive care in Emilia-Romagna are 30 (-1 compared to yesterday, equal to -3.2%), the average age is 68.6 years. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, they are 1,278 (-32 compared to yesterday, -2.4%), average age 75.7 years. The average age of new positives today is 46.2 years.

The contagion situation in the provinces sees Bologna with 931 cases (out of a total of 279,680 from the beginning of the epidemic), followed by Modena (741 out of 209,193) and Reggio Emilia (701 out of 151,422); then Ravenna (473 out of 125,039), Parma (416 out of 111,447) and Rimini (320 out of 129,446); then Ferrara (297 out of 93,855), Cesena (257 out of 75,735) and Piacenza (205 out of 71,838); finally Forlì (165 out of 63,141) and the Imola district, with 150 new positive cases out of a total of 41,694 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The active cases, that is the actual patients, are 59,919 (+399). Of these, people in isolation at home, that is, those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, total 58,611 (+432), 97.8% of the total number of active cases. The total number of people healed are 4,246 more than yesterday and reach 1,276,120 and there are 11 deaths. In total, there have been 16,451 deaths in the region since the beginning of the epidemic.

The anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 12 noon a total of 10,325,912 doses were administered; of the total 3,778,293 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, 94%. The third doses made are 2,767,922.