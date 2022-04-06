Covid today Emilia Romagna, 5,343 infections and 11 deaths: April 6 bulletin

There are 5,343 new coronavirus infections today 6 April in Emilia Romagna, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 11 deaths. Since the start of the Coronavirus epidemic, 1,306,958 positive cases have been recorded in the region. The new infections were identified on a total of 25,102 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 14,147 were molecular and 10,955 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 21.3%.

Of the 11 deaths: 2 are in the province of Piacenza (a 93-year-old woman and an 85-year-old man); 5 in the province of Modena (four women of which one is 45, two is 88 and one is 92 and a man is 85); 2 in the province of Bologna (a 91-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man); 1 in the province of Ferrara (a 51-year-old man); 1 in the province of Ravenna (an 88-year-old woman). There are no deaths in the provinces of Parma, Reggio Emilia, Forlì-Cesena, Rimini and in the Imola district. In total, there have been 16,325 deaths in the region since the start of the epidemic.

Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. A total of 10,302,149 doses were administered; of the total 3,775,387 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, 93.9%. The third doses made are 2.752.211. The progressive count of the vaccine doses administered can be followed in real time on the portal of the Emilia-Romagna Region dedicated to the subject, which also indicates how many vaccination cycles have been completed and the additional doses administered.

The patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 38 (the number unchanged compared to yesterday), the average age is 64.7 years. As for the patients admitted to the other Covid departments, they are 1,222 (+16 compared to yesterday, + 1.3%), average age 75.7 years. On the territory, patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 1 in Parma (-1 compared to yesterday); 3 in Reggio Emilia (-2); 4 in Modena (+1); 14 in Bologna (+2); 2 in Imola (-1); 4 in Ferrara (+1); 3 in Ravenna (+1); 2 in Cesena (unchanged); 5 in Rimini (unchanged from yesterday). No hospitalization in intensive care in the province of Piacenza (-1 compared to yesterday) and Forlì (like yesterday).

The average age of new positives today is 44.2 years. The contagion situation in the provinces sees Bologna with 1,159 new cases (out of a total of 270,736 from the beginning of the epidemic), followed by Reggio Emilia (843 out of 145,166); then Modena (668 out of 202,015); Parma (599 out of 106,995), Ferrara (511 out of 90,606), Ravenna (494 out of 120,464) and Rimini (300 out of 126,137); then Cesena (276 out of 73,518), Piacenza (202 out of 69,712), Forlì (181 out of 61,364) and, finally, the Imola district with 110 new positive cases out of a total of 40,245 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The active cases, that is the actual patients, are 56,356 (+2,161). Of these, people in isolation at home, i.e. those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, are a total of 55,096 (+2,145), 97.8% of the total number of active cases. The total number of people healed are 3,171 more than yesterday and reach 1,234,277. Compared to what was communicated in recent days, 2 cases were eliminated, positive to antigen test but not confirmed by molecular swab.