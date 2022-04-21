Covid today Emilia Romagna: 5,930 infections and 10 deaths, the bulletin of 21 April 2022

Bologna, 21 April 2022 – Soaring by Covid cases in Emilia Romagna: Today I am 5,930 (yesterday 3.432), surveyed out of a total of 24,349 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 12,543 molecular and 11,806 rapid antigen tests.

Overall, the percentage of new positives out of the number of tampons made is 24.3%. The dead linked to the pandemic are 10.

Patients from Emilia Romagna hospitalized in intensive therapies I am 33 (-1 compared to yesterday, equal to -2.9%), the average age is 64.5 years. Regarding patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, I am 1,419 (+23 compared to yesterday, + 1.6%), average age 76.2 years.

The people of Emilia Romagna heal I am 3,337 more than yesterday and reached 1,296,051. THE active casesthat is, the actual sick, they are 58.521 (+2.583), 97.5% of active cases are in isolation at home, with no symptoms or with mild symptoms.

Infections in Emilia Romagna on 21 April 2022

Since the beginning of the epidemic from Coronavirusin Emilia Romagna there were 1,371,079 cases of positivity, 5,930 more than yesterday, out of a total of 24,349 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 12,543 molecular and 11,806 rapid antigen tests.

The contagion map sees Bologna with 1,031 new cases (out of a total of 283,395 since the beginning of the epidemic), followed by Reggio Emilia (989 out of 153,941), Modena (898 out of 212.182) e Parma (803 out of 113,346); then Ravenna (511 out of 126,841) e Ferrara (488 out of 95,141); so Rimini (393 out of 130.742), Forlì (261 out of 63,981) e Piacenza (218 out of 72,646); in the end Cesena (169 out of 76,591) and the Imola district, with 169 new positive cases out of a total of 42,273 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Covid deaths in Emilia Romagna

The today’s bulletin records 10 deaths from Emilia Romagna linked to the Covid 19 pandemic:

2 in the province of Parma (a 78-year-old woman and a 92-year-old man)

1 a Reggio Emilia (an 81-year-old man)

1 in the province of Modena (an 89 year old man)

3 in the province of Bologna (one 88 year old woman and two 86 and 90 year old men)

2 in the province of Ferrara (two men aged 87 and 92)

1 a Rimini (a 94-year-old woman).

There are no deaths in the provinces of Piacenza, Ravenna, Forlì-Cesena and in the Imola district.

In total, there have been deaths in the region since the beginning of the epidemic 16.507.

The numbers of the Gimbe Foundation

Meanwhile, the independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation noted, in the week 13-19 April 2022, compared to the previous one, a decrease in new cases (353.193 vs 438.751) and in deaths (861 vs 929). Currently positive cases are also decreasing (1,208,279 vs 1,228,745), people in home isolation (1,197,643 vs 1,218,075), intensive care (422 vs 463), hospitalizations with symptoms stable (10,214 vs 10,207 ).

“After two weeks of slight reduction – he declares Nino Cartabellottapresident of Gimbe – the new weekly cases appear to be in sharp decline (-19.5%), which amount to 353 thousand with a 7-day moving average that drops to around 50 thousand cases: numbers conditioned by a reduction of over 20 % of swabs as a result of the Easter holidays “. In the week 13-19 April there was a percentage reduction in new cases in all Regions (from -1.7% in Molise to -28.2% in Calabria)”.

They were 99.848 the new cases of positivity al COVID-19 And 205 deaths registered in Italy yesterday. This is what emerged from the bulletin newspaper of the Ministry of Health.

On the health system front, yesterday 9 patients were fewer hospitalizations in intensive care (413 in total) and 7 fewer those hospitalized in ordinary departments (10.207 in total). Today the Ministry will send the new data relating to the pandemic.

Covid: the other news

