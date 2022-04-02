Covid today Emilia Romagna: bulletin 2 April 2022. Data and infections – Chronicle

Bologna, April 2, 2022 – It’s over the state of emergency in Italy e the rules changeand finally the descent of new covid infections after Omicron peak. In fact, today there are 4,600 new cases in the region (yesterday there were 4,941) and active cases drop by over 2 thousand units. Intensive care admissions remained stable, there was a slight increase in medical departments.

Covid Veneto Bulletin – Marche Bulletin – The data in Italy

Covid today: data and infections in Emilia Romagna

I am therefore 4,600 infections detected in the last 24 hours in the region on about 22 thousand processed swabs, with a positivity rate of 20.9%: a very high percentage, as usually happens during the weekend, when the tests are fewer and usually on people with symptoms. Eight victims in the last few hours. The active cases, that is the people who are actually sick at the moment, are 54,187, or 2,228 less than yesterday (excellent news). The average age of new positives today is 44.4 years. People heal that’s 6,820 more than yesterday.

The contagion map

Even the provincai of Bologna drops below a thousand new cases (937) but only if the 138 cases of Imola districtthen follow Modena (765), Reggio Emilia (655); then Ravenna (439), Parma (430), Ferrara (357); so Rimini (298), Cesena (230), Piacenza (194) and Forlì (157).

The victims

There are 8 people who have lost their lives due to causes related to covid: 2 in the province of Reggio Emilia (a 76 year old woman and a 93 year old man), 3 in the province of Modena (all women aged 68, 89 and 92), 2 in the province of Bologna (a 75-year-old woman and an 85-year-old man), 1 in the province of Forlì-Cesena (a 79-year-old man). There are no deaths in the provinces of Piacenza, Parma, Ferrara, Ravenna, Rimini and in the Imola district.

The hospitalizations

In the wards of medical area there are 1,162 (+23 compared to yesterday, + 2%) covid positive patients, with an average age of 75.6 years. In the intensive therapies instead there are 36 patients (unchanged compared to yesterday), with an average age of 69 years: 2 a Piacenza (+1 compared to yesterday); 4 a Reggio Emilia (+1); 3 a Modena (-2); 16 a Bologna (+2); 1 in Imola district (unchanged), 2 y Ferrara (-1); 2 a Ravenna (-1); 2 a Cesena (unchanged); 4 a Rimini (unchanged). No intensive care admissions in the province of Parma (like yesterday) and of Forlì (like yesterday). .

Covid Italia: the bulletin of 2 April

I’m 70,803 the new cases of Coronavirus in Italy (74,350 yesterday) compared to 477,041 swabs carried out out of a total of 201,899,959 since the beginning of the emergency. This is what we read in the bulletin of the Ministry of Health. In the last 24 hours it has been 129 deaths (154 yesterday).

Currently the positives are 1,277,611 (+6,124), 1,267,169 people in home isolation. THE hospitalized in hospital with symptoms are 9949 of which 493 in intensive care. The discharged / healed are 13,353,529 with an increase of 65,159 units in the last 24 hours.

The region with the highest number of new cases in the past 24 hours is the Lazio (9115), then Lombardy (8782), Campania (7537), Veneto (6821) and Puglia (6670).

Emilia Romagna at high risk covid

L’Emilia Romagna however, it remains one of the four resulting regions high risk for Covid according to what emerges from the ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring on the progress of the epidemic. In addition to Emilia Romagna there are Lazio, Puglia and Valle d’Aosta. The 4 regions show “multiple resilience alerts“in more decision-making indicators, we read in the weekly report, and for this reason they are classified at high risk of progression Covid-19 (although the color system is no longer in effect).

Covid more news

The house arrest of the doctor no vax has been lifted

One in four of the Marches has had Covid