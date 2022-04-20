Covid today Emilia Romagna: data and infections of 20 April 2022 – Chronicle

Bologna, 20 April 2022 – Today’s infections are back on the rise. After the low figures due to the Easter holidays, today yes they have 3,432 new positives at Covid. I’m double yesterday, in which 1,751 were registered. But I am anyway less than a week ago: on April 13, 2 thousand more were registered, that is 5,472.

In today’s bulletin there is also a slight increase in admissions, while i deaths down by 2 units compared to yesterday, 12 in all. If yesterday there were almost 4 thousand healed, today there are almost 2,700.

There most people with Covid, however, it is asymptomatic or has mild symptoms. Let’s talk about the 97.4%.

The new sub-variant of Omicron and the vaccine for the fourth dose

One was found and sequenced new sub-variant of Omicron. It is a recombinant, present in Italy, different from XE and XJ, found in March in a Venetian patient. At the moment we know that differs from the XE variant, responsible for more than a thousand cases in the UK. The virus continues to evolve and change, but work is already being done to prevent inconvenient situations. For this there is good news.

The RNA messenger vaccine candidate (technical name: mRNA-1273.211), developed by the Moderna company, proved to be effective against the Omicron variant six months after administration and could therefore be used as booster. This was announced by the same company. So it is likely that we will have a vaccine effective even for the fourth doseshould it be extended to everyone in the autumn.

Furthermore, it is at an advanced stage of experimentation another vaccine candidatecalled ‘mRNA-1273.214’ and updated to incorporate more mutations of Omicron. The results, expected in the second quarter of 2022, will tell whether it can be used as a booster in the Northern Hemisphere next autumn.

Covid today: the Emilia Romagna bulletin

In the last 24 hours, they signed up 3,432 more covid infections compared to yesterday, out of a total of 30,339 swabsof which 11,940 molecular and 18,399 tests rapid antigenic. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is11.3%.

Since the start of the Coronavirus epidemic, in Emilia Romagna there were 1,365,151 positive cases.

The contagion map

L’middle age of today’s new positives is 46.6 years.

The situation of infections in the provinces can be seen Bologna with 899 new cases (out of a total of 282,366 since the beginning of the epidemic), followed by Modena (706 out of 211,284); then Ravenna (319 out of 126.330), Reggio Emilia (273 out of 152,952), Rimini (272 out of 130.349) e Piacenza (214 out of 72,428); so Cesena (181 out of 76,422), Parma (176 out of 112,543), Forlì (168 out of 63,720) e Ferrara (113 out of 94,653); finally the Imola district, with 111 new cases of positivity out of a total of 42,104 since the beginning of the pandemic.

THE active casesthat is i actual patients, they are 55.940 (+746). Of these, the people in home insulationi.e. those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, are a total of 54,510 (+739), the 97.4% of the total number of active cases.

Admissions

Patients currently hospitalized in the intensive therapies of Emilia-Romagna are 34 (+1 compared to yesterday, equal to + 3%), the average age is 66.5 years. Regarding patients hospitalized in the other Covid departmentsI am 1,396 (+6 compared to yesterday, +0,4%), mean age 75.9 years.

On the territory, the patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 1 a Parma (unchanged from yesterday); 5 a Modena (+1 compared to yesterday); 14 a Bologna (+1 compared to yesterday); 1 a Imola (unchanged); 4 a Ferrara (unchanged); 4 a Ravenna (unchanged); 5 a Rimini (+1 compared to yesterday). No intensive care hospitalization in the provinces of Piacenza (like yesterday), Reggio Emilia (-1 compared to yesterday), a Forlì (like yesterday) ea Cesena (-1 compared to yesterday).

Healed and deceased

People as a whole heal I am 2,674 more compared to yesterday and reach 1.292.714.

Unfortunately, there are 12 deaths: 2 in the province of Parma (a 96-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man); 1 in the province of Modena (a 76-year-old man); 3 in the province of Bologna (two women aged 71 and 79 and a man aged 93); 3 in the province of Ravenna (all men, respectively 76, 78 and 94 years old); 1 in the province of Forlì-Cesena (an 88-year-old man); 2 in the province of Rimini (an 88-year-old woman and a 94-year-old man) There are no deaths in the provinces of Piacenza, Reggio Emilia, Ferrara is in the Imola district. In totalsince the beginning of the epidemic i deaths in the region there were 16,497.

Vaccinations

Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 12 o’clock were administered as a whole 10,334,483 doses; out of the total 3,778,767 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, the 94%. The third doses made are 2,770,472.

Agenas: hospital employment data

salt by one percentage point in 24 hours, returning to 16%the occupation of the departments of ‘non-critical area‘by Covid patients in Italy (a year ago he was al 36%). On the other hand, the employment of intensive therapies to the 4% (exactly one year ago it was 36%) and no region now exceeds the 10% threshold. These are data from the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas) of April 19, 2022.

In detail, on a daily basis, the occupation of places in the hospital wards of ‘non-critical’ area by patients with Covid-19 grows into Emilia Romagna (15%). The intensive therapieson the other hand, they are stable at 4%.

Coronavirus today: infections and deaths in Italy

In the afternoon we will publish the updated data. In the meantime they have been 27,214 the new cases of positivity al COVID-19 And 127 deaths registered in Italy yesterday. This is what emerged from the bulletin today of the Ministry of Health.

On the health system front, the intensive therapies have increased by 11 units and in all they are 422. Admissions increased by 274 to a total of 10,214 patients across the country.