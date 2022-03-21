Covid today Emilia Romagna, data and infections of 21 March 2022 – Chronicle

Bologna, 21 March 2022 – As often happens on Mondays, the Covid infections in Emilia Romagna compared to a lower number of tampons carried out and analyzed. Today I am 2,318 the new cases detected, while in the last three days the average had been about 4,000 new infected in the face of the spread of Omicron variant 2.. The today’s bulletin record 9 victims in the region. As regards hospitalizations, on the other hand, there has been an increase in the last 24 hours (+35): +1 in intensive care and +34 in non-critical areas. More than 2,500, on the other hand, have recovered from the disease.

New cases are found out of a total of 11,307 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 5,701 molecular and 5,606 rapid antigen tests. The rate of positivity he was born in 20.5%.

The epidemic curve in Italy is still uphill. There are 32,573 new casesagainst the 60,415 of yesterday (but like every Monday the figure is distorted by the few swabs of the post weekend) and above all the 28,900 of last Monday: a 13% increase on a weekly basis, slowing compared to last week when the daily growth exceeded 40%. It will take a few days to understand if the curve of this wave in March really is is folding. The swabs processed are 218,216 (yesterday 370,466), with a positivity rate that drops from 16.3% to 14.9%. There are 119 deaths (yesterday 93). The total victims since the beginning of the pandemic are 157,904. Intensive therapies are 4 fewer, like yesterday, with 31 admissions on the day, and drop to 463, while ordinary hospitalizations increase sharply, 298 more (yesterday +111), as expected two weeks after the start of the ascent of the infections, and there are 8,728 in all. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

Covid today: infections in Emilia Romagna

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus epidemic, in Emilia Romagna there were 1,241,599 positive cases, 2,318 more than yesterday, out of a total of 11,307 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 5,701 molecular and 5,606 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives out of the number of tampons made is 20.5%. This is a value that is not indicative of the general trend given the number of swabs carried out, which on holidays is lower than on other days and above all molecular swabs are made primarily on cases for which often the positive result is expected. The average age of new positives today is 42.2 years.

The situation of infections in the provinces can be seen Modena with 426 cases (out of a total of 192,177 cases since the beginning of the epidemic), followed by Bologna (425 cases out of 256,327); then Reggio Emilia (280 out of 136,755), Ravenna (222 out of 114,279) e Ferrara (220 out of 85,537); so Parma (196 of 101.181) and Rimini (180 out of 121,532); they follow Piacenza (108 out of 66,759), Forlì (101 out of 58,662) e Cesena (98 out of 70,030); finally, the Imola districtwith 62 new positive cases out of a total of 38,360 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Covid admissions in Emilia Romagna

Patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units of Emilia-Romagna I’m 52 (one more than yesterday, + 2%), the average age is 64.7 years. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, they are 914 (+34 compared to yesterday, + 3.9%), mean age 74.9 years. On the territory, the patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 3 a Piacenza (number unchanged from yesterday), 1 a Parma (unchanged); 5 in Reggio Emilia (unchanged); 4 in Modena (unchanged); 17 a Bologna (unchanged); 7 a Ferrara (+1); 6 a Ravenna (unchanged); 2 a Cesena (+1); 7 in Rimini (-1). No ICU admissions in Imola district and in the province of Forlì (like yesterday).

Deaths from Covid in Emilia Romagna

Unfortunately, there are 9 deaths: 3 in the province of Reggio Emilia (a 94-year-old man and 2 women of 59 and 89 years old); 1 in the province of Bologna (a 75-year-old woman, whose death was registered by the Local Health Authority of Ferrara); 3 in the province of Ferrara (a man of 87 and 2 women of 85 and 92); 1 in the province of Ravenna (a 96-year-old man); 1 in the province of Rimini (an 82-year-old woman). There are no deaths in the provinces of Piacenza, Parma, Modena, Forlì-Cesena It is in the Imola district. In total, there have been 16,159 deaths in the region since the start of the epidemic.

Active and healed cases

The active cases, that is, the actual sufferers, are 39.102 (-245). Of these, the people in isolation at homethat is, those with mild symptoms that they do not require hospital care or are symptom-free, they are a total of 38,136 (-280), 97.5% of the total number of active cases. The people overall healed that’s 2,554 more compared to yesterday and reach an altitude of 1,186,338.

Agenas, updated data on hospital employment

The occupation of intensive care by patients Covidon a daily basis, is stable at 5% in Italy, compared to 37% achieved exactly one year ago. The occupation of places in non-critical area departments, on the other hand, which rose to 41% on 20 March 2021, is currently at 13% in Italy. The data indicate this (Agenas) of 20 March 2022.

In detail, based on the monitoring of the National Agency for Regional Health Services, on a daily basis, the employment of intensive therapies by patients with Covid-19 drops in 5 regions: Calabria (at 6%), Marche (3%), Puglia (5%), Sardinia (10%),Tuscany (5%) and grows in Pa Bolzano (at 4%). Instead, it is stable in 15 regions or autonomous provinces: Emilia Romagna (6%), Abruzzo (at 7%), Basilicata (4%), Campania (6%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (3%), Lazio (8%), Liguria (4%), Lombardy (3%), Molise 3%), Pa Trento (1%), Piedmont (4%), Sicily (7%), Umbria (7%), Valle d’Aosta (0%) e Veneto (3%).

The occupation of beds in hospital wards of the medical area by patients with Coronavirus, on a daily level drops in Calabria (at 32%) e Puglia (19%). While growing in 8 regions or autonomous provinces:Marche (19%), Abruzzo (at 20%), Basilicata (25%), Campania (15%), Molise (15%), Pa Trento (6%), Piedmont (9%), Valle d’Aosta (10%). It is stable in the remaining 11: Emilia Romagna (at 10%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (10%), Lazio (16%), Liguria (14%), Lombardy (8%), Pa of Bolzano (10%), Sardinia (20%), Sicily (23%), Tuscany (14%), Umbria (28%) e Veneto (7%).