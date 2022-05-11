Covid today Emilia Romagna, the bulletin of 11 May 2022: 3,892 infections – Chronicle

Bologna, 11 May 2022 – Compared to yesterday, the number of infected with sars-Cov-2 has risen to 3,892 compared to 2,166 registered 24 hours ago. But this is the only flaw of a day that sees an overall positive balance in the fight against the virus. The positive rate of tampons is 19.5%, both in intensive care units and in non-critical wards are admitted. There is also a drop in active cases which are over a thousand fewer than yesterday. There are 11 covid-positive people who have lost their lives.

Bulletins focus: Veneto – Marche – Italy

Bulletin Italy 11 May

I’m 42.249 the new cases of Covid recorded in Italy in the last 24 hours against the 56,015 yesterday and above all the 47,039 infections of last Wednesday, a 10% reduction on a weekly basis. The processed swabs are 294,611 (yesterday 371,221) with the rate of positivity which falls from 15.1% to 14.3%. THE deaths I’m 115 (yesterday 158). The total casualties since the beginning of the pandemic have risen to 164,846. Hospitalizations are decreasing. Patients in intensive care they are, in fact, 20 fewer (yesterday -5), 338 in all with 33 daily entries, and those in the ordinary wards are 167 fewer (yesterday -156) for a total of 8,412. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

Covid Emilia Romagna, today’s data

There are therefore 3,892 infections registered today in the region, with 11 victims. L’middle age of today’s new positives is 45 years old, while i active casesthat is the actual patients, are 41,618 (-1,089). People heal I am 4,970 more compared to yesterday.

The contagion map

Bologna register today 986 new cases to which must be added the 118 cases registered in Imola district. It follows Modena (531) and Parma (514); then Reggio Emilia (442), Ferrara (319) and Ravenna (318); so Rimini (247), Forlì (149), Cesena (140) and Piacenza (128); finally, the Imola district with 118 new positive cases out of a total of 44,500 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The hospitalizations

There are now 1,217 positives in the medical departments (-31 compared to yesterday, -2.5%), average age 76. In intensive care instead of Emilia-Romagna are 33 (-5 compared to yesterday, equal to -13.2%), the average age is 65.2 years: 1 year Piacenza (unchanged from yesterday), 2 a Parma (unchanged); 4 a Reggio Emilia (-2); 7 a Modena (+1); 8 a Bologna (-3); 1 a Imola (unchanged); 4 a Ferrara (unchanged); 3 a Ravenna (unchanged); 1 a Forlì (unchanged) and 2 y Rimini (-1). No hospitalization a Cesena (like yesterday).

The victims

There are 11 people who have lost their lives for reasons related to covid: 2 in the province of Piacenza (a woman of 89 and a man of 67); 1 in the province of Parma (an 84-year-old man whose death was registered by the Reggio Emilia Local Health Authority); 2 in the province of Reggio Emilia (a 96-year-old woman and an 89-year-old man); 1 in the province of Modena (a 99-year-old woman); 1 in the province of Bologna (a 77-year-old man); 1 in the Imola district (a 102-year-old man); 1 in the province of Ravenna (an 86-year-old man); 2 in the province of Forlì-Cesena (a woman of 88 and a man of 84). There are no deaths in the provinces of Ferrara and Rimini.

Who is hospitalized for covid

“Elderly and frail no vax still end up in resuscitation”, an inadmissible fact after a year and a half of vaccination campaign: these are the words of Giovanni Migliore, president of Italian Federation of Healthcare and Hospital Companies (Fiaso), regarding the survey of Fiaso sentinel hospitals in the week 3-10 May. “There Covid hospitalization curve continues to decline and the arrival of higher temperatures will surely help us. But we can’t afford distractions, “she admonishes.

“We must have trust in vaccines which protect very well from serious illness – urges Better – The usefulness of the fourth dose is underestimatedinstead it is necessary to reiterate, as the Minister of Health said in recent days, the importance of joining the booster for the over 80s and the sick: the small increase registered today in resuscitations tells us that people still continue to die of Covid. With vaccinations and the fourth booster dose, however, the most fragile can be protected. “The report notes that no vax in intensive care are 20%have an average age of 74 and are al 100% suffering from other pathologies: “Precisely those fragile subjects, due to comorbidity and age, should have been the first to undergo both the primary vaccination course against Covid and the booster”.

The Fiaso survey on hospital employment

From the survey of the sentinel hospitals of Fiaso, however, one has emerged continued reduction of Covid patients in hospitals: in a week the number of hospitalized is fell overall by 7.5%. A more marked decline is observed in the pediatric range, with a reduction of 26.5%. In the week 3-10 May there was a greater decrease in hospitalizations than in the previous week, April 26 – May 3; in particular they are sharply reduced-9%, Covid hospitalized in ordinary wards. The situation in intensive care is the opposite, where the number of patients increased by 11 units. The small jump in numbers in resuscitations can however be explained by the countertrend peak detected 15 days agoimmediately after Easter: that increase in patients recorded at the time in the ordinary wards led physiologically, with the aggravation of some cases, after 2 weeks, toincrease today in intensive care. It should also be noted that for two thirds of the hospitalized it is subjects not vaccinated or without boosteron which the virus continues to have serious consequences.

Chrysants: “Omicron 3 and 4 no longer contagious but more infectious for the vaccinated”

In our country the epidemiological situation is under controldespite the spread of new Omicron 3 and 4 variants. “They are no longer contagious, if anything they are more infectious for the vaccinated“he explained to Dire Andrea Crisanti, director of the Department of Molecular Microbiology at the University of Padua. “This happens – the expert’s words – because these variants are not recognized by the vaccine”. After Omicron 3, in Italy the Omicron’s new BA.4 sub-variant in two laboratories, one in Reggio Calabria and the other in Monza, but “the point is not to collect the variants – said Crisanti – but to see if they have a diffusion capacity. They are two completely different things. “Even though we know very little about it at the moment, they probably have one a little higher contagiousness for the vaccinatedbut that’s all “.

According to experts, then, Omicron would be a variant different from the others because of its extraordinary ability to evolve. But Crisanti emphasizes: “it does not change anything compared to other viruses. There are some viruses that change all the time, others a little less “. If each variant has been more able to infect than the previous one, this happens because” the process goes in that direction, that is, the evolutionary push is precisely towards the reproductive capacity . So it is logical – continued the expert – that the more infectious variants take advantage. “Thus, in South Africa we are even moving towards the fifth wave, with a wide diffusion of variants Omicron 4 and 5. “If they are in South Africa – the prediction of Crisanti – sooner or later they will also arrive in Italy, it is inevitable”.

Regarding the forecasts for summer and autumn, Crisanti said: “At the moment it is difficult to imagine scenarios for the future. It depends very much on the duration of the vaccination and how many people become infected during this period. Another wave? If we today paradoxically if we put restrictions to protect the fragile, in fact the virus would circulate less and we would have a greater problem in September / October. allow the virus to circulate among healthy people and protect the frail. There are no alternatives to this approach. “