Covid today Emilia Romagna, the bulletin of 23 March 2022. Boom of infections – Chronicle

Bologna, 23 March 2022 – New boom of infections Emilia Romagna: I’m 4,295 new cases covid (yesterday 2.758) on over 23,500 swabs performed. The average age of the new positives is 42.6 years, 8 deaths. Employment in the medical area is also growing due to spread of the Omicron2 variant: to Bologna, the Rt is back above 1.

Almost 1,500 recovered, 97.6% of active cases are in isolation at home, without symptoms or with mild symptoms. Vaccination chapter: almost 3 million 770 thousand over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, 93.8%.

Covid today: Emilia Romagna bulletin

Since the beginning of the epidemic from Coronavirusin Emilia Romagna Yes 1,248,646 are registered cases of positivity, 4,295 more than yesterdayout of a total of 23,540 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 13,021 molecular and 10,519 rapid antigen tests.

Overall, the percentage of new positives out of the number of tampons made is 18.2%. THE active casesthat is i actual patients, are 42,654 (+2,803). Of these, the people in home insulationi.e. those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, are a total of 41,647 (+2,799), the 97.6% of the total number of active cases.

The map of positives province by province

The situation of infections in the provinces can be seen Bologna black shirt, with 1,003 cases (out of a total of 258,000 cases since the beginning of the epidemic); they follow Modena (561 cases 193,180), Reggio Emilia (483 out of 137,547), Parma (433 out of 101.797) e Ravenna (400 out of 114,891); then Ferrara (392 out of 86,067) e Rimini (300 out of 122,054); so Cesena (244 out of 70,476), Forlì (205 out of 59.004) e Piacenza (169 out of 67,062); finally the Imola district, with 105 new positive cases out of a total of 38,568 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Admissions

Patients currently hospitalized in the intensive therapies in Emilia-Romagna are 54 (one more than yesterday, + 1.9%), the average age is 66.3 years. Regarding patients hospitalized in the other Covid departmentsthey are 953 (+3 compared to yesterday, + 0.3%), mean age 74.6 years.

On the territory, the patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 3 a Piacenza (number unchanged from yesterday), 2 a Parma (+1); 6 a Reggio Emilia (+1); 6 a Modena (-1); 17 a Bologna (unchanged); 5 a Ferrara (-1); 6 a Ravenna (unchanged); 1 a Cesena (unchanged); 8 a Rimini (+1 compared to yesterday). No intensive care admissions in the province of Forlì It is in the Imola district (like yesterday).

Healed and deceased

People as a whole heal I’m 1,484 more compared to yesterday and reach an altitude of 1,189,813. Unfortunately, there are 8 deaths:

1 in the province of Piacenza (a 76-year-old woman)

(a 76-year-old woman) 1 in the province of Reggio Emilia (a 92-year-old man)

(a 92-year-old man) 2 in the province of Bologna (a 92-year-old woman and a 93-year-old man)

(a 92-year-old woman and a 93-year-old man) 2 in the province of Ferrara (two men of 89 and 93 years old)

(two men of 89 and 93 years old) 2 in the province of Ravenna (two women aged 83 and 87)

There are no deaths in the provinces of Parma, Modena, Forlì-Cesena, Rimini It is in the Imola district.

In totalsince the beginning of the epidemic i deaths in the region there were 16,179. Compared to what was communicated in recent days, 3 cases were eliminated, positive for antigen tests but not confirmed by molecular swab.

Hospitals under control

“Cases are growing, but to date this does not affect hospitalizations in a worrying way, even if it is always right to keep the utmost attention and intervene in the best possible way. If we are at this level it is because we are a Region with a high rate of vaccination “, assures Raffaele Donini, regional councilor for Health, who underlines:” More than a lowering of the level of attention there was almost total return to normaldeserved after so many sacrifices “

Emilia Romagna, employment in medical departments is growing

Occupation of posts in hospital wards of non-critical area by patients Covid It dates back to 14% in Italy (a year ago it was 42%). Waiting for bulletin of today, we already know that the occupation of intensive therapies is currently stable at 5% in Italy compared to 39% reached exactly one year ago, and is below 10% in all regions. This is indicated by Agenas data of 22 March 2022. In detail, based on the monitoring of the National Agency for Regional Health Services, the occupation of places in hospital wards in the medical area by patients with Covid-19, on a daily basis drops in 5 regions Basilicata (to 27%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (10%), Molise (14%), Umbria (29%), Valle d’Aosta (11%); while it grows in 9 regions or autonomous provinces: Emilia Romagna (11%), Campania (15%), Liguria (15%), Pa of Bolzano (14%), Puglia (21%), Sardinia (21%), Sicily (25%), Tuscany (15%) e Veneto (8%).

It is stable in the remaining 7: Marche (21%), Abruzzo (at 20%), Calabria (34%), Lazio (17%), Lombardy (9%), Pa Trento (8%) Piedmont (8%).

Intensive therapies in Emilia Romagna are stable

Also on a daily basis, the employment of intensive care by virus positive patients grows in Basilicata (5%) e Puglia (6%) as it drops in Lombardy (2%), Pa Bolzano (at 5%), Sardinia (9%), Umbria (6%). In Molise (3%) e Valle d’Aosta (0%) variation not available. Instead, it is stable in 14 regions or autonomous provinces: Emilia Romagna (6%), Marche (2%), Abruzzo (at 7%), Calabria (6%), Campania (6%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (2%), Lazio (8%), Liguria (4%), Pa Trento (1%), Piedmont (4%), Sicily (7%), Tuscany (6%) e Veneto (3%).

Coronavirus today, the Italian bulletin

They were 96,365 the cases of positivity al COVID-19 registered yesterday in Italy. The bulletin the Ministry of Health also reported 197 deaths.

On the health system front, there was an increase in ordinary hospitalizations and a slight decrease in those in resuscitation. They have been +241 yesterday, for a total of 8,969 hospitalized, the beds occupied in Covid departments orderthe. In intensive care -8 patients were hospitalized: the total number of seriously ill patients updated to yesterday is 455with 47 entrances to resuscitation.

Vaccinations

Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 3 pm they were administered altogether 10.260.202 doses; on the total there are 3,769,442 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination course, the 93.8%. The third doses made are 2,723,228.

