Covid today Emilia Romagna, the bulletin of 28 April 2022. Data and infections – Chronicle

Bologna, 28 April 2022 – The monitoring of Gimbe Foundation notes, in the week 20-26 April, “an increase in new cases (433.321 against 353.193) in all regions; infections return to rise (+ 22.7%), intensive care is slightly down (-3.1% ), ordinary hospitalizations are stable (+ 1.1%). But deaths are over one thousand (+ 20.1%) “.

“After the sharp decline last week – he explains Nino Cartabellottapresident of the Gimbe Foundation – new weekly cases (+ 22.7%) in the country return to rise, reaching 433 thousand with a 7-day moving average of almost 62 thousand cases, against a rise in total buffers of 11.7% “.

“Arranca the fourth dose of the Covid vaccine: as of April 27, 104,049 fourth doses were administered “. According to the official audience (4,422,597 of which 2,795,910 over 80, 1,538,588 frail patients aged between 60 and 79 and 88,099 guests of the Rsa which do not fall into the previous categories), updated to April 19, the national coverage rate for the fourth doses is 2.8% with clear regional differences: from 0.6% in Umbria to 5.3% ofEmilia Romagna.

“The sensational flop of fourth doses in immunocompromised people – comments Cartabellotta – must make the institutions think, especially considering the further extension of the audience to another 4.2 million people among whom the administrations are struggling”.

“It would be madness to abolish” from May 1st “themandatory mask indoors, in particular if crowded or poorly ventilated, and on public transport “he then added.” With May 1st at the gates – the president warns – the data show that the circulation of the virus, already very high, is even in increase compared to last week. The average of new daily cases has risen to almost 62,000, the positive rate of molecular swabs has exceeded 18% and the number of positives, largely underestimated, exceeds 1.23 million “.

Covid today, data and infections in Emilia Romagna

Yesterday, April 27, they were identified 2,972 cases Covid in Emilia Romagna. This is what is reported by the bulletin of the Region together with others 16 deaths.

The number of hospitalizations updated to yesterday is down. -184 patients were hospitalized with symptoms (1,344 in total) and -1 in intensive care (37 in total). We await today’s bulletin with new updates.

Coronavirus today, the Italian bulletin

They were 87.940 the new cases of Covid in Italy yesterday and 186 deaths. This is what we read in the bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

The latest update on hospital admissions is from 10.155 patients with symptoms referred 394 in intensive care.

