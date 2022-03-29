Covid today Emilia Romagna, the bulletin of 29 March 2022. Data and infections – Chronicle

Bologna, 29 March 2022 – Slight decline but substantially contagions from Covid stable in the last 24 hours (3,036 cases today, 3,187 yesterday). Over 3000 infections were detected out of a total of 27,324 tamponswhich leads the percentage of positives at 11.8%. Percentage dropped dramatically from that yesterday it was 29.4% (but on Mondays it suffers from the weekend effect, when very few swabs are analyzed). Hospitalizations are also stable in the region, with only one more patient being registered intensive care. Today, unfortunately, the deaths are 10. Finally, as far as concerns are concerned vaccinationswere administered a total of 10,283,091 doses; on the total there are 3,772,799 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination course, the 93.9%. The third doses made are 2,739,199.

Agenas data: intensive therapies stable

Occupation of posts in hospital wards of non-critical area from Covid patients It dates back to 15% in Italy (a year ago it was 43%). The employment of intensive care, on the other hand, is stable at 5% compared to 40% achieved a year ago. These are the data from the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas) dated March 28, 2022.

In detail, based on daily monitoring, the occupancy of places in hospital wards in the non-critical medical area by patients with Covid-19 drops in Basilicata (to 28%) and grows in 9 regions or autonomous provinces: Emilia Romagna (12%), Abruzzo (at 21%), Campania (17%), Liguria (16%), Marche (23%), Molise (16%), Pa of Bolzano (15%), Pa Trento (11%), Valle d’Aosta (11%).

It is stable in the remaining 11 regions: Calabria (34%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (10%), Lazio (18%), Lombardy (9%), Piedmont (9%), Puglia (21%), Sardinia (20%), Sicily (25%), Tuscany (16%), Umbria (32%) e Veneto (8%).

Also on a daily basis, the employment of intensive care by virus positive patients decreases in Sicily (to 7%) and grows in 9 regions: Abruzzo (at 9%), Calabria (12%), Lombardy (3%), Pa Bolzano (5%), Puglia (8%), Sardinia (10%), Tuscany (7%), Umbria (5%) e Veneto (3%). In Valle d’Aosta And Molise (0%) variation not available.

Instead, it is stable in 9 regions or autonomous provinces: Emilia Romagna (4%), Basilicata (3%), Campania (7%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (3%), Lazio (8%), Liguria (5%), Marche (4%), Pa Trento (2%) e Piedmont (3%).

Cartabellotta: "Tracing skipped with DIY swabs"

“Many buy tampons at the pharmacy, if they are positive no one knows. There is a major collapse registered tampons. The tracking and testing system has loosened. Whoever sells the tampon should be informed of any positivity, instead we are self-management“He states it Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation in an interview with Il Fatto. And he reiterates: “We need a mask in closed places, even at the home of people at risk” and “we must insist on vaccinations: 766 thousand did not booster between 50 and 59 years, 440 thousand between 60 and 69, 260 thousand between 70 and 79 and almost 90 thousand over 80. And this net of those who have had the infection for less than 120 days “. It also highlights severe delays in administration of the fourth doses to immunocompromised people: “From the green light of General Figliuolo, on 1 March, we covered 6.9% of this audience of just over 791 thousand people. Piedmont, Val d’Aosta, Bolzano, Emilia-Romagna have done a little more; but many Regions are at 1%. It is disarming because these people are already in the ASL archives “.

Coronavirus today: the bulletin of Italy

I’m 99,457 new Covid infections in Italy, according to the bulletin of the Ministry of Health. They also register another 177 dead. There are 660,708 swabs, including molecular and antigenic, processed in the last 24 hours, which show a positive rate of 15% (yesterday 14.5%). The current positives are 1,266,878. Patients with symptoms are increasing: 244 more than yesterday, for a total of 9,740. Intensive care is stable where, like yesterday, there are 487 patients (46 admissions in 24 hours).

Covid today, data and infections in Emilia Romagna

Since the beginning of the epidemic from Coronavirusin Emilia Romagna Yes are registered 1,271,569 cases of positivity, 3,036 more than yesterdayout of a total of 27,324 tampons performed in the last 24 hours, of which 12,620 molecular e 14.704 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives out of the number of tampons made is 11.1%. L’middle age of today’s new positives is 44 years.

The situation of infections in the provinces can be seen Bologna with 812 new cases (out of a total of 263,270 since the beginning of the epidemic), followed by Modena (624 out of 196,790); then Reggio Emilia (271 out of 140.281) e Ravenna (257 out of 117,028); so Rimini (211 out of 123,681), Parma (197 out of 103,617), Piacenza (190 out of 68.103), Ferrara (173 out of 87,864) e Cesena (132 out of 71,767); finally the Imola district (91 out of 39,267) e Forlì, with 78 new cases of positivity out of a total of 59,901 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Deaths from Covid in Emilia Romagna

Unfortunately, there are 10 deaths: 1 a Piacenza (83 year old woman), 2 y Reggio Emilia (two women, one of which is 85 and one is 95), 1 in the province of Modena (a 94-year-old man), 1 y Bologna (an 86-year-old woman), 1 in Imola district (an 82-year-old man), 1 in the province of Ferrara (an 85-year-old man), 1 y Forlì-Cesena (a 95-year-old man), 2 in the province of Rimini (an 83-year-old woman and a 96-year-old man). There are no deaths in the provinces of Parma and Ravenna. In totalsince the beginning of the epidemic i deaths in the region have been 16,239.

Infectious hospitalizations in the region

Patients currently hospitalized in the intensive therapies in Emilia-Romagna are 40 (+1 compared to yesterday, + 2.6%), the average age is 65.8 years. Regarding patients hospitalized in the other Covid departmentsare 1,084 (unchanged compared to yesterday, as yesterday an extra hospitalization was counted), mean age 75.8 years.

On the territory, the patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 1 a Piacenza (unchanged from yesterday), 1 a Parma (-1); 5 a Reggio Emilia (+1); 3 a Modena (+1); 16 a Bologna (+1); 1 in Imola district (unchanged), 3 y Ferrara (+1); 4 a Ravenna (unchanged); 2 a Cesena (unchanged); 4 a Rimini (-2). No intensive care admissions in the province of Forlì (like yesterday).

Active and healed cases

THE active casesthat is i actual patients, they are 48,618 (+1,292). Of these, the people in home insulationi.e. those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, are a total of 47,494 (+1,291), the 97.7% of the total number of active cases. These are the data – ascertained at 12 noon today on the basis of institutional requests – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region. Instead, people as a whole heal I’m 1,734 more compared to yesterday and reach altitude 1,206,712.

