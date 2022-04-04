Covid today Emilia Romagna, the bulletin of 4 April 2022 – Chronicle

Bologna, 4 April 2022 – “We are in a calm phase”, assures Nino Cartabellotta of the Gimbe foundation regarding the infections from Covid in Italy, but then adds that the virus now “is also increasing in Northern regions, in particular in Veneto and in Emilia Romagnaalbeit very slowly. “We’ll see what today’s bulletin says.

For its part Walter Ricciardiadvisor to the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, warns against the temptation of ‘free all’ and in Agorà su Raitre says: “The end of the legal emergency does not correspond to the end of the health emergency. Covid is the third leading cause of death in Italy after i tumors and cardiovascular disease “.

Ricciardi: with Omicron it is easy to reinfect

“This disease does not give permanent immunity – explained Ricciardi – a recovered person can get reinfected, and above all it can reinfect with Omicron. It is happening at an engaging pace up to 4% of people. And there are people who they reinfect even more than twice. So we have to fight this disease which is the third leading cause of death in Italy right now. We have to mentally prepare for one long-lasting battle which does not end with the legal emergency. All aspects, vaccination, green pass, masks wise behavior must be kept, and the country must prepare for a long-lasting battle “.

Covid Emilia Romagna: yesterday’s data

Pending the new updates on today’s infections, the data from the Emilia Romagna bulletin yesterday, Sunday 3 April, are reported. They were 4,363 the infections Covid identified in Region, 7 instead i deaths. The decline in admissions to hospitals in Emilia Romagna continues: yesterday the number of beds occupied in was -4 intensive care (32 in total). In the’non-critical areainstead, there were 27 admissions which brought the total number of hospitalized to 1,189.

Coronavirus today, the Italian bulletin

They were 53,588 the cases of Coronavirus in Italy yesterday. This is what emerged from the bulletin of the Ministry of Health and the Higher Institute of Health. Yesterday’s update is hospitalized with symptoms there are 10,017 of which 489 in intensive care.

Intensive care: the growing provinces

According to the mathematician Giovanni Sebastianiof the National Research Council (Cnr), in Italy “the forecast is confirmed that the peak of the infection, albeit not very pronounced, was reached in the second half of two weeks ago”.

The analysis also indicates that there is a “trend of increase for the curve of daily admissions to intensive carewith an average last week of about 49 per day, compared to 44 two weeks ago “and there is” an increase trend also for deaths, with an average value last week of about 143 per day, as well as for the percentage of employment in the intensive care units at 5.2% and in the ordinary ones at 15.5% “.

Here is the list of ten provinces on the risewith the change in incidence last week compared to two weeks ago and last week’s value: Ravenna (+28, 780), Asti (+ 26, 540), Parma (+22, 560), Mantua (+21, 730), Reggio Emilia (+ 20, 720), Novara (+18, 410), Rimini (+18, 640), Gorizia (+17, 610), Biella (+16, 360), Modena (+15, 640).

Covid, Agenas: “Employment of departments stops at 15%”

In the last 24 hours, the occupation of places in the hospital wards of non-critical area by patients Covid is stopped at 15% in Italy (a year ago it was 43%). The occupation of intensive therapies, on the other hand, it is stable at 5% in Italy (while exactly one year marked 41%). These are the data from the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas) of 3 April 2022.

In detail, based on daily monitoring, the occupancy of seats in hospital wards in the medical area remains stable at 13% in Emilia Romagnawhile the intensive therapies of the Region are firm at 4%.

Coronavirus, Gimbe: “The virus circulates especially in Emilia Romagna and Veneto”

“From the epidemiological point of view, apart from the bureaucratic deadline, which does not coincide with the trend of the contagion curve, from March 18-19 we are in a calm phase, with a constant average of 70 thousand cases per day, with a positivity rate between 14 and 15%, without going down. “Thus Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation on the end of the state of emergency from COVID-19. “All this – he added – with a regional asynchrony, because if before the virus circulated more in some central and southern regions, now we see that it also increases in northern regions, in particular in Veneto and in Emilia Romagnaalbeit very slowly “.

“This tells us that the virus continues to circulate in an important way, so it is difficult to make predictions. From the hospital point of view, especially in the southern regions, there is a bit of overload. As for intensive care, we register a a fairly calm situation. Finally, there is a slight increase in daily deaths. This also tells us that we are in a situation of stability, but made difficult to pinpoint precisely because of these differences between the Italian regions “.

“Moreover – he adds – the idea has spread that, after having had the Covid, you develop almost an immunity for the rest of your life. Unfortunately this is not the case. Reinfections are possible, and the coverage offered by the vaccine is also not eternal. Furthermore, it is beginning to be evident that people who have been infected begin to have medium and long-term disorders (impaired concentration, osteo-articular, asthenia, pain, etc.). In short, the goal is not to catch the virus “he concludes.

