Covid today Emilia Romagna, the bulletin of April 7, 2022: 4,942 infections – Chronicle

Bologna, 7 April 2022 – I am 4,942 new covid positives in Emilia Romagna on 23,267 swabs performed, therefore a decrease compared to yesterday, when thea pandemic had done to record 5,343 new cases. Intensive care admissions stable, growing in the other Covid departments. 97.7% of active cases are in isolation at home, with no symptoms or with mild symptoms. The average age of the new positives is 44.3 years. Unfortunately they register fifteen deaths.

Weekly monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation meanwhile, between March 30 and April 5, he notes a slight one decrease in new caseswhile continuing to to increasealbeit more slowly, the occupation of the beds in the medical area (+506), but return to get off the intensive care (-16). Finally, after a month i deaths return to above a thousand. Also according to the Gimbe data, we note a percentage increase of new cases in 4 Regions (from + 1.3% of Veneto to + 10.4% in Emilia-Romagna) and a decrease in 17. Furthermore, the vaccination campaign is still: still 6.93 million people which they have not received not even a dose of vaccine. This is due to the high number of deaths among the over 70s.

Covid Italy Bulletin

I’m 69,596 the new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 69,278. The victims they are instead 150, stable compared to the 150 yesterday. I’m 469,803 the tampons molecular and antigenic for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, yesterday they were 461,448. The rate of positivity is al 14.8%, down from 15% yesterday.

Finally, they are 471 patients hospitalized in intensive care, 5 more than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. The daily admissions I’m 65. The hospitalized in the ordinary departments they are 10,078, or 86 less than yesterday.

Covid Emilia Romagna Bulletin: the data

Since the beginning of the epidemic from Coronavirusin Emilia Romagna Yes 1,311,898 cases are registered of positivity, 4,942 more than yesterdayout of a total of 23,267 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 11.413 molecular and 11,854 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of the new positives on the number of tampons made is del 21.2%. THE active casesthat is i actual patients, they are 56.795 (+441). Of these, the people in home insulationi.e. those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, are a total of 55,515 (+421), the 97.7% of the total number of active cases.

The map of the contagions province by province

The situation of infections in the provinces can be seen Bologna with 960 new cases (out of a total of 271,696 since the beginning of the epidemic), followed by Modena (832 out of 202,847); then Reggio Emilia (677 out of 145,843), Ravenna (509 out of 120,973) e Parma (457 out of 107,450); so Rimini (382 out of 126,519), Ferrara (321 out of 90,927), Piacenza (237 out of 69,949) e Cesena (206 out of 73,724); in the end Forlì (191 out of 61,555) and the Imola district, with 170 new positive cases out of a total of 40,415 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Admissions

Patients currently hospitalized in the intensive therapies of Emilia-Romagna are 39 (+1 compared to yesterday, equal to + 2.6%), the average age is 66.4 years. Regarding patients hospitalized in the other Covid departmentsI’m 1.241 (+19 compared to yesterday, + 1.6%), mean age 75.7 years.

On the territory, the patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 1 a Parma (number unchanged from yesterday); 4 a Reggio Emilia (+1); 6 a Modena (+2); 13 a Bologna (-1); 2 a Imola (unchanged); 4 a Ferrara (unchanged); 2 a Ravenna (-1); 2 a Cesena (unchanged); 5 a Rimini (unchanged). No hospitalization in the provinces of Piacenza And Forlì (like yesterday).

Covid victims in Emilia Romagna

People as a whole heal I’m 4,486 more compared to yesterday and reach an altitude of 1,238,763. Unfortunately, there are 15 deaths:

1 in the province of Parma (an 80 year old man)

(an 80 year old man) 2 in the province of Reggio Emilia (a 79-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man)

(a 79-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man) 3 in the province of Modena (all women, two of them 88 years old and one of 92)

(all women, two of them 88 years old and one of 92) 5 in the province of Bologna (all men: two of 85, one of 86, one of 88 and one of 92)

(all men: two of 85, one of 86, one of 88 and one of 92) 2 in the province of Ferrara (two men, 71 and 86 years old respectively)

(two men, 71 and 86 years old respectively) 1 in the province of Forlì-Cesena (an 88-year-old man)

(an 88-year-old man) 1 in the province of Rimini (a 93-year-old woman)

There are no deaths in the provinces of Piacenza, Ravenna It is in the Imola district. In totalsince the beginning of the epidemic i deaths in the region there were 16,340. Compared to what was communicated in recent days, 2 cases were eliminated, positive to antigen test but not confirmed by molecular swab.

Vaccinations

Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 2 pm they were administered altogether 10.304.127 doses; out of the total they are 3,775,659 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, the 94%. The third doses made are 2,753,660.

The latest data from Agenas

In the last 24 hours, in Italy, the percentage of intensive therapies by patients with Covid it is stable at 5% (a year ago it was 41%) and the 10% threshold is exceeded in Calabria and Sardinia. The occupancy of places in Italy is also stable at 16% ‘non-critical area’ hospital wards (a year ago it rose to 44%) in Italy. As for theEmilia Romagnawe are al 14% in non-critical departments (growing) while it is stable at 4% in intensive care.