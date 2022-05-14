Covid today Emilia Romagna: the bulletin of May 14, 2022, 3,179 infections and 9 deaths

Bologna, 14 May 2022 – Admissions down, contagions mashed potato. This tells the bulletin Covid today ofEmilia Romagna. But let’s immediately see the numbers on the diffusion of Coronavirus in the region. The new cases are 3.179 (yesterday 3,528) detected by the analysis of 16,324 swabs molecular and antigenic. The tace of positivity he was born in 19.5%.

THE dead registered today, linked to the pandemic, are 9.

Patients from Emilia Romagna hospitalized in intensive therapies I’m 29 (-2 compared to yesterday, -6.5%), the average age is 66.6 years. Regarding patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, there are 1.152 (-20 compared to yesterday, -1.7%), average age 76 years.

THE healed in Emilia Romagna they are 3.709 more than yesterday and reach 1,400,181. THE active cases, that is, the actual sufferers are 39,656 (-539). 97% of active cases are in isolation at home, with no symptoms or with mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, with a video message on the occasion of the event Cosmofarma underway in Bologna, il Minister of Health Roberto Speranza. As always very prudent, the minister outlines the situation by underlining that the battle against the cursed virus that has tormented us for two years is not over, but adding that we now have new tools to face it.

From the last extended report of the Higher Institute of Health (Iss) on the progress of the epidemic, it appears that they are reported 438,726 cases of Covid reinfection, equal to 3.6% of the total number of cases notified. In the last week the percentage of reinfections results equal to 5.8%an increase compared to the previous week (5%). The number of cases and hospitalizations is decreasingadmissions to intensive care are stable and deaths are slightly increasing. The death rate among the unvaccinated over 12 years is 7 times higher than those vaccinated with boosters.

I’m 36,042 the new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours in Italy, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 38,507. 263,747 new swabs were made (-1,900 compared to yesterday): the rate of positivity it stood at 13.67% (yesterday 14.5%).

The victims they are instead 91with a decrease of 24 compared to yesterday.

There are 40 new entries of the day in intensive care (340 in total hospitalized: -1 over yesterday); the hospitalized with symptoms they are 7,650 (-257 on yesterday); 992,798 people in home isolation (-6.560 from yesterday). The positives are currently 1,000,788 (-7,075).

The discharged and the healed there are 15,864,177, an increase of 43,318 compared to yesterday.

The region with the highest number of new cases in the past 24 hours is the Lombardy (4,982), then Campania (4,430), Veneto (3,464), Lazio (3,394) and Emilia Romagna (3,179).

Since the beginning of the epidemic from Coronavirusin Emilia-Romagna have registered 1,456,627 positive cases, 3,179 more than yesterday, out of a total of 16,324 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 8,193 molecular and 8,131 rapid antigen tests.

The percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 19.5%.

The average age of new positives today is 45.5 years.

The contagion map sees Bologna with 768 new cases (out of a total of 300,929 since the beginning of the epidemic), followed by Modena (477 out of 226.830) e Reggio Emilia (377 out of 165,325); then Parma (358 out of 122,271), Ravenna (273 out of 134,653), Rimini (230 out of 136,645); so Ferrara (208 out of 100,941), Forlì (127 out of 67,440), Piacenza (126 out of 76,220), Cesena (119 out of 80,453), the Imola district with 116 new positive cases out of a total of 44,920 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The today’s bulletin records 9 deaths related to Covid in Emilia Romagna: 1 in the province of Piacenza (an 82-year-old man) 3 in the province of Parma (three men aged 92, 89 and 86) 1 in the province of Modena (an 87-year-old man) 1 in the province of Bologna (a 92-year-old man) 1 in the province of Ravenna (a 71-year-old woman) 2 in the province of Forlì-Cesena (an 86-year-old woman and an 87-year-old man) There are no deaths in the provinces of Reggio Emilia, Ferrara, Rimini and in the Imola district.

In total, there have been deaths in the region since the beginning of the epidemic 16,790.

“We are still in a battle and me I do not consider the battle of the last two years to be over who saw us face Covid. But we have new tools and one new ability to respond at this difficult phase that we had to face together. And within this challenge, pharmacies have been alongside Italians and institutions to try to give the best possible answers “, said the Minister of Health.

“Today the pharmacy is an even more open place, which goes beyond the original function of a place where drugs are administered, delivered and offered to citizens, but a first real interface with the NHS – said Speranza – This is why pharmacies have been characterized by an important commitment during the pandemic on tampons, and for this reason we have recently approved a regulation that makes the commitment on vaccination structural, not only against Covid but also against the flu. I consider pharmacies a true heritage of our country. This is also why we worked together on remuneration, in the last Def there are objectives that we have shared “.