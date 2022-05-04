Covid today Emilia Romagna, the bulletin of May 4, 2022: 4,306 new cases and 27 deaths

Bologna, 4 May 2022 – Contagions from Covid in Emilia Romagna: in the last 24 hours there have been 4,306 new cases. The death toll is heavy: they are indeed 27 the dead, among them also a 31-year-old woman in the province of Piacenza and a 60-year-old man in the Modena area (but 11 deaths occurred in recent days and recorded today). To make a comparison: yesterday there were 2,354 new infectionswhile they were counted 14 dead. The average age of new positives today is 45. 97.5% of active cases is in isolation at homewithout symptoms or with mild symptoms.

On the hospital front, however, the situation is under control: hospitalizations are decreasing Covid departments (-38)slightly increasing in intensive care (+2)

More generally the Health of Emilia Romagna, stressed by two years of pandemic, is on the eve of some change. For example: to relieve the emergency room increasingly cloggedthe Region has decided to set up special outpatient clinics for white codes, facilities essentially dedicated to users “who present themselves to the emergency room in an inappropriate manner” and who receive low criticality codes. The new clinics will be run by continuity of care doctors, “up there we will make specific calls so as not to compete with medical guards and Usca “.

The bulletin in Italy

I’m 47.039 the new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. It had been yesterday 62,071. The victims they are instead 152compared to yesterday one less. 335.275 the tampons molecular and antigenic for the coronavirus carried out, against 411,047 yesterday. The rate of positivity is al 14%, down from 15.1%. Then there are 371 hospitalized patients in intensive care, 5 more compared to yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. There are 42 daily admissions hospitalized in ordinary wards I am 9,614that is to say 81 less compared to yesterday.

Covid, today’s data from Emilia Romagna

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus epidemic, 1,424,258 positive cases have been recorded in Emilia-Romagna, 4,306 more than yesterdayout of a total of 21,406 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 11,221 molecular and 10,185 rapid antigen tests.

Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons facts is of 20.1%.

Hospitalization and intensive care: the point

Patients currently hospitalized in the intensive therapies of Emilia-Romagna are 32 (+2 compared to yesterday, equal to + 6.7%), the average age is 67.5 years. As for patients admitted to other Covid wards, they are 1,331 (-38 compared yesterday, -2.8%), average age 75.8 years.

On the territory, the patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 2 a Piacenza (+1 compared to yesterday), 1 in Parma (unchanged); 8 a Reggio Emilia (+3); 2 a Modena (-3); 10 a Bologna (+2); 3 a Ferrara (-1); 2 a Ravenna (unchanged); 1 a Forlì (unchanged); 3 a Rimini (unchanged). No hospitalization in the province of Cesena is in the Imola district (like yesterday).

Covid, the victims’ bulletin

Unfortunately, they register 27 deaths:

6 in the province of Ravenna (three women of 89, 90, 94 years and three men, respectively of 69, 84 and 92 years)

5 in the province of Parma (two women aged 84 and 89, and three men, respectively 84, 85 and 87)

4 in the province of Modena (all men, respectively 60, 83, 89 and 93 years old)

3 in the province of Bologna (two women aged 93 and 94 and a man aged 71)

3 in the province of Ferrara (one 83 year old woman and two 83 and 88 year old men)

3 in the province of Piacenza (two women aged 31 and 78 and a man aged 84)

1 in the province of Reggio Emilia (an 82-year-old woman)

There are no deaths in the province of Rimini and in the Imola district. In total, deaths have been reported in the region since the beginning of the epidemici 16,683.

Covid: the map of the contagion in the provinces

The situation of infections in the provinces can be seen Bologna with 948 new cases (out of a total of 293,910 since the beginning of the epidemic), followed by Reggio Emilia (660 of 161,397) and Modena (641 about 221,327); then Parma (598 out of 118,891), Ravenna (379 of 131,661), Ferrara (375 out of 98,829) and Rimini (270 of 134,512); so Forlì (153 out of 66.131), Piacenza (144 on 74.944) and Cesena (138 on 78,959); finally, no new cases of positivity were recorded in Imola district where the total since the beginning of the pandemic remains 43,697 (like yesterday).

Active cases, i.e. i actual patients, they are 54.247 (+83). Of these, people in isolation at home, or those with mild symptoms who do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, are a total of 52,884 (+119), 97.5% of the total number of active cases.

Agenas data in Emilia Romagna and Italy

The employment of intensive care units is still at 4%, in Italy (a year ago it was 28%) and in the last 24 hours the occupation of ‘non-critical area’ wards by Covid patients in Italy is also stable, which marks 15% while (last year it was 29% ).

As for our region, the percentage of Covid places in intensive care is stable at 3%while the occupancy of places in hospital wards of the ‘non-critical’ area by patients with Covid-19 is stable in 13 regions, including Emilia Romagna, where it remains at 15%.

Covid, the medicine that is still missing

Meanwhile, the pharmacologist Silvio Garattinipresident of the Mario Negri Irccs Pharmacological Research Institute, takes stock of the situation of anti Covid treatments: “What we need against Covid, but it does not exist yetis a series of drugs that act when there is the disease“, that is to say with a now full-blown pathology.” Antivirals that work “in viral infection” as antibiotics do “which are used in bacterial infections” when there is a manifestation of the disease. They are antivirals of this kind that we would need. The anti-Covid pills we have today are one more weapon than in the past for people at high risk of severe forms. But you have to use them immediately “, at the first symptoms, and they have a very short time window of use.” They must be given before the disease is triggered because then it would be late. So we need to treat many patients at risk and immediately, even if those who then develop the disease are much less “.

Covid, prudence in the workplace

Meanwhile, the government has reiterated the line of prudence and confirmed until next June 30, in the workplacethe Protocol on measures to combat and contain the spread of Covid-19, signed with the social partners on April 6, 2021. All the protection measures envisaged have therefore been confirmed: masks will continue to be provided by employers as an Individual Protection Device and also the other measures present must be respected as well as the Company or territorial / sectoral Committees will continue to play an important active role.

The decision came today from the Ministry of Labor and the Ministry of Health at the end of a table in videoconference with CGIL, CISL, UIL, UGL, Confindustria and employers’ associations, and will be formalized shortly in an ad hoc report. Before that date, however, a new round of the table is expected, a new check, for a further evaluation that takes into account the evolution of the pandemic and always possible relapses in the next autumn. And the trade unions applaud the confirmation of a protocol they strongly desired, which allowed for guarantee the protection of workers and made workplaces safer and protected from the danger of contagion.