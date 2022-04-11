Covid today Emilia Romagna, the newsletter of 11 April 2022: 2,909 cases – Chronicle

Bologna, 11 April 2022 – Today’s data from Covid bulletin in Emilia Romagna affected, as every Monday, the least number of pads on the weekend. You count 2,909 new positives (against i 4,565 yesterday) and over 4,400 recovered, with 1,500 fewer active cases. Were stable ICU admissions, + 2.9% in other departments Covid. Unfortunately there are 12 dead in the past 24 hours, including a 60-year-old. The average age of new positives today is 44.8 annthe.

If it is true that in Emilia Romagna the infections are stable and have an average of 4-5 thousand a day (Still up compared to 2-3 thousand in mid-March), not in the world the situation is the same. Think of Shanghai which registered 25 thousand cases yesterday (today 26,100), for example. The virologist Roberto Burionihosted by Fabio Fazio at ‘Che tempo che fa’, recalled that Omicron2 it is still very contagious and that vaccines should be done in three doses to work well, but still many Italians have not done the booster.

Covid today: the Emilia Romagna bulletin

Since the beginning of Coronavirus, in Emilia-Romagna have registered 1.329.222 cases of positivity, 2,909 more compared to yesterday, out of a total of 12,430 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 6,664 molecular and 5,766 rapid antigen tests.

Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons facts is of 23.4% (the number of swabs carried out, which on holidays is lower than on other days and especially the molecular swabs are made primarily on cases for which a positive result is often expected).

Ordinary hospitalizations and intensive care

Patients currently hospitalized in the Emilia-Romagna intensive therapies are 36 (+1 compared to yesterday, equal to + 2.9%), theaverage age is 66.5 years. Regarding patients hospitalized in the other Covid departmentsI am 1,307 (+37 compared to yesterday, + 2.9%), average age 76.2 years.

On the territory, patients admitted to the ICU are distributed as follows: 2 Parma (unchanged from yesterday); 3 a Reggio Emilia (unchanged); 14 a Bologna (+1); 3 a Imola (unchanged); 3 a Ferrara (+1); 4 a Ravenna (+1); 2 a Cesena (unchanged); 5 a Rimini (unchanged). No intensive care admissions in the provinces of Piacenza (like yesterday), Modena (-2 compared to yesterday) e Forlì (like yesterday).

The Covid death bulletin

Unfortunately, there are 12 deaths:

1 in the province of Parma (89-year-old female)

5 in the province of Reggio Emilia (all men, aged 60, 77, 83, 87 and 94)

3 in the province of Bologna (two women aged 86 and 89 and a man aged 81)

1 in the province of Ferrara (89-year-old female)

2 in the province of Forlì-Cesena (two men aged 88 and 94)

There are no deaths in the province of Piacenza, Modena, Ravenna, Rimini and in the Imola district.

In total, there have been deaths in the region since the beginning of the epidemic 16,378.

The map of infections in Emilia Romagna

The situation of infections in the provinces can be seen Bologna with 595 new cases (out of a total of 275,113 since the outbreak), followed by Modena (403 out of 205.344), Parma (328 on 109.138) e Reggio Emilia (319 out of 148,263); so Ferrara (286 out of 92,295), Ravenna (267 out of 122.707) and Rimini (216 of 127,775); then Piacenza (158 out of 70,814), Cesena (137 out of 74,577) and the Imola district (105 out of 40,963); in the end ForlìWith 95 new positive cases out of a total of 62,233 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The active cases, that is the actual patients, are 57.085 (-1.508). Of these, people in isolation at home, i.e. those with mild symptoms who do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, are a total of 55,742 (-1,546), 97.6% of the total number of active cases.

The distrust of the fourth dose of the vaccine

Furthermore, there is a lot of distrust of Italians towards the fourth dose of vaccine anti Covid. Over a quarter of the population, 28%, do not believe it is necessary. Not only. 30% do not express themselves on this issue and have not already made a decision. And almost half of Italians (49%) believe that Covid-19 is less dangerous today than in the past. These data emerge from the latest monitoring on the behavior of Italians in times of pandemic, prepared by the EngageMinds Hub, the Research Center in Consumer and Health Psychology of the Catholic University of Cremona.

Agenas: hospital occupancy rates

In the last 24 hours, in Italythe occupancy of places in the hospital wards of non-critical area (a year ago it was 42%) by patients Covid. The figure is slightly down compared to the 15.5% recorded last Friday in the latest weekly monitoring by the ISS-Ministry of Health. Employment of the intensive therapies to the 5% (a year ago it was 39%).

These are the data from the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas) of 10 April 2022. In detail, on a daily basis, the occupation of places in the hospital wards of theEmilia Romagna remains stable at 14% in the ordinary departments and al 4% in the intensive ones.

Coronavirus today, infections and deaths in Italy

We will post today’s data here as soon as it is released. They were 53,253 those infected with the Covid in Italy (on Sunday there were 63,992). This is what we read in the bulletin of the Ministry of Health, while they have been 90 deaths.

In hospitals across the country, hospitalized with symptoms were 10,038 yesterday, of which 465 in intensive care.