Covid today France, Prime Minister Castex positive

The French Prime Minister Jean Castex tested positive for Covid-19. The French media reported it. Castex, doubly vaccinated, was in isolation following contact with a person who tested positive for Covid. It is about one of the daughters, who is 11 years old. The premier, who went to Brussels this morning, underwent a molecular swab.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and 4 ministers are in solitary confinement for having contact with the French Prime Minister. De Croo will be tested on Wednesday and will remain in quarantine until the result. Ditto for ministers Wilmès, Van Quickenborne, Dedonder and Verlinden.

Castex tested positive for covid a few hours after Alexander De Croo placed a crown with the colors of France and Belgium at the foot of the monument erected in memory of the victims of the terrorist attacks of 22 March 2016 in rue de la Loi, in Brussels. With them were present, on the Belgian side, Annelies Verlinden, Minister of the Interior, Sophie Wilmès, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vincent Van Quickenborne, Minister of Justice and Ludivine Dedonder, Minister of Defense; on the French side Gérald Darmanin, Minister of the Interior, Eric Dupond-Moretti, Minister of Justice, Florence Parly, Minister of the Armed Forces and Clément Beaune, Secretary of State for European Affairs.

Everyone took their places behind Alexander De Croo and Jean Castex, who then approached the monument to deposit the crown and observe a minute of silence. After some handshakes and informal exchanges, all the ministers left the scene.