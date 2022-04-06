Covid today Fvg, 1,133 new infections and 4 deaths: April 6 bulletin

I’m 1,133 new covid infections in Friuli Venezia Giulia according to today’s bulletin, April 6. There are also 4 other deaths. On 4,572 molecular swabs 401 new infections were detected, with a positive percentage of 8.77%. Furthermore, 5,756 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 732 cases (12.72%) were detected. People hospitalized in intensive care drop to 4, as well as patients hospitalized in other departments that drop to 136. This was announced today by the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health Riccardo Riccardi. As regards the trend of the spread of the virus among the population, the most affected groups are the 50-59 years (18.09%) and the 40-49 years (16.24%); following the 30-39 years (14.12%).

The deaths of a 93-year-old man from Trieste (who died in an RSA), a 90-year-old woman from Trieste (who died in hospital), a 90-year-old woman from Torreano (who died in hospital) and a man 83-year-old from Pavia di Udine (who died in an RSA). The total number of deaths amounts to 4,930, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,215 in Trieste, 2,336 in Udine, 936 in Pordenone and 443 in Gorizia. The totally healed are 311,441, the clinically healed 356, while the people in isolation drop to 23,642. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 340,509 people have been positive with the following territorial division: 74,096 in Trieste, 141,328 in Udine, 81,815 in Pordenone, 38,133 in Gorizia and 5,137 from outside the region.

With regard to the regional health system, the following positives were found: to the Giuliano Isontina university health agency of an administrative, 2 health assistants, 8 nurses, a doctor, 2 social health workers, 3 technicians and a therapist; 15 nurses, 2 doctors, 4 social health workers, an educator and 2 technicians to the Friuli Centrale university health care agency; to the Friuli Occidentale health agency of a nurse, a doctor, 3 socio-health workers and a midwife; to the regional coordinating agency for the health of an administrative; at the maternal and child Irccs Burlo Garofolo of a midwife and a health worker. Finally, as regards the residences for the elderly in Friuli Venezia Giulia, the infection of 23 guests was recorded (of which 7 in Muggia and 6 in San Giorgio di Nogaro) and 16 operators.