Covid today Fvg, 1,179 infections and 2 deaths: bulletin March 19

There are 1,179 new covid infections in Friuli Venezia Giulia according to today’s bulletin, 19 March. There are also another 2 deaths. On 4,480 molecular swabs 349 new infections were detected, with a positive percentage of 7.79%. In addition, 6,393 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 830 cases (12.98%) were detected. The number of people admitted to intensive care decreases to 5, as well as the number of patients hospitalized in other departments, who are 125.

” As regards the trend of the spread of the virus among the population, the most affected group is the 40-49 years (18.41%), followed by the 50-59 (15.95%) and 30-39 (14.59%). Today the deaths of 2 people were recorded: a 77-year-old woman from Pordenone (who died in hospital) and a 74-year-old man from Latisana (who died in hospital). The total number of deaths amounts to 4,862, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,190 in Trieste, 2,313 in Udine, 923 in Pordenone and 436 in Gorizia. The totally healed are 296,835, the clinically healed 139, while the people in isolation are 20,282. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 322,248 people have been positive with the following territorial division: 70,118 in Trieste, 133,352 in Udine, 77,886 in Pordenone, 36,112 in Gorizia and 4,780 from outside the region. The total of positive cases was reduced by 1 unit following 1 positive test removed after case review ”.

” As far as the regional health system is concerned, the following positives were found: in the Giuliano Isontina university health care unit 1 social worker, 8 nurses, 1 doctor, 1 social health worker, 1 laboratory technician; 1 specialized auxiliary, 1 health worker, 8 nurses, 3 doctors, 3 social health workers, 1 midwife, 1 laboratory technician in the Friuli Centrale university health care company; in the Western Friuli Health Authority 2 nurses, 1 doctor, 1 technical operator, 1 rehabilitation therapist; in the Irccs Cro of Aviano of 1 administrative, 1 nurse; in the Irccs Burlo Garofolo of Trieste of 1 doctor. With regard to residences for the elderly in Friuli Venezia Giulia, the infection of 4 guests and 20 operators is recorded ”.