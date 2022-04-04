Covid today Fvg, 282 infections and 2 deaths: April 4th bulletin

There are 282 new coronavirus infections today 4 April in Friuli Venezia Giulia, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 2 deaths. On 1,269 molecular swabs carried out, 60 new cases were detected, with a positive percentage of 4.73%. In addition, 2,045 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 222 cases (10.86%) were detected. 7 people are hospitalized in intensive care, while 144 patients are hospitalized in other departments, according to Riccardo Riccardi, the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health.

As regards the trend of the spread of the virus among the population, the most affected groups are the 40-49 years (19.50%) and the 50-59 years (16.31%); followed by the 30-39 year old (15.25%). Today there is the death of an 87 year old woman from Trieste (who died in hospital) and an 80 year old man from Cividale del Friuli (who died in hospital) .

The total number of deaths amounts to 4,923, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,213 in Trieste, 2,332 in Udine, 936 in Pordenone and 442 in Gorizia. It should be noted that following a check on the information systems, the total number of deaths associated with Covid-19 was reduced by 1 case (relating to the province of Trieste). The totally healed are 309,298, the clinically healed 286, while the people in isolation are 23,158.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 337,816 people have been positive with the following territorial division: 73,531 in Trieste, 140,150 in Udine, 81,252 in Pordenone, 37,781 in Gorizia and 5,102 from outside the region.

As far as the regional health system is concerned, the following positives were found: in the Giuliano Isontina university health authority of 1 doctor and 1 social health worker; in the Friuli Centrale University Healthcare Company of 1 biologist, 3 therapists, 4 nurses, 2 doctors and 3 social health workers; in the Western Friuli health authority of 1 manager, 1 nurse and 1 doctor.