Covid today Fvg, 837 infections and 6 deaths: March 8 bulletin

There are 837 new infections detected in Friuli Venezia Giulia today, 8 March 2022, according to the bulletin with the Covid data of the Region. 4,643 molecular swabs (with a positive percentage of 4.2%) and 9,149 rapid antigenic tests (7.02%) were performed. You are the dead. There are 9 people admitted to intensive care, while patients hospitalized in other departments drop to 161.

As regards the trend of the spread of the virus among the population, the most affected group is the 40-49 year old (18.28%), followed by the 50-59 (15.65%) and 30-39 (12.90%) age group. Today the deaths of 6 people are recorded: a 96-year-old woman from Trieste (who died at home), a 93-year-old man from Cervignano (who died in hospital), an 87-year-old man from Pordenone (who died in hospital), an 84-year-old man from Trieste (who died at home), a 74-year-old woman from Gorizia (who died at home) and finally a 50-year-old man from Trieste (who died at home). Overall deaths amounted to 4,815, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,179 in Trieste, 2,293 in Udine, 916 in Pordenone and 427 in Gorizia. The totally healed are 290,701, the clinically healed 178, while the people in isolation are 16,894.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 312,758 people have been positive with the following territorial division: 67,776 in Trieste, 129,638 in Udine, 75,579 in Pordenone, 35,193 in Gorizia and 4,572 from outside the region. As far as the regional health system is concerned, the following positives were found: in the Giuliano Isontina university health care unit 3 nurses, 1 social health worker, 1 technical worker, 1 psychologist; 1 administrative, 8 nurses, 4 doctors, 2 social and health workers, 1 technical worker, 1 educator in the Friuli Centrale university health authority; 2 nurses, 1 doctor in the Western Friuli health authority; in the Irccs Cro of Aviano of 1 doctor; in the regional health coordination agency (ARCS) of 1 nurse. With regard to residences for the elderly in Friuli Venezia Giulia, the infection of 6 guests and 10 operators was recorded.