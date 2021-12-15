Covid today Gb, 78,610 infections: it is record cases

Record increase in covid infections in Great Britain. In the last 24 hours they have been recorded 78,610 new infections, the highest increase since the beginning of the pandemic. In fact, the previous ‘black day’ dates back to 8 January, with 68,053 cases. However, as the Guardian points out, it is difficult to compare with the first wave of the pandemic, because a year ago the number of tests was lower than today. A press conference by Premier Boris Johnson is expected shortly. The increase compared to the total yesterday (59,610) and to the total of a week ago (51,342) is enormous. The UK data also shows that new Covid cases in the past week increased by 19.1% and hospital admissions increased by 10.4% from the previous week. Deaths, on the other hand, decreased by 5%, 165 were recorded today.



Furthermore, the UK Health Security Agency confirmed an increase of 4,671 Omicron variant cases since yesterday, bringing the total to 10,017. This is an 87% increase, in recent days the rate of new infections was around 50%, but today’s increase is partly explained by the addition of some “old” cases to the total and partly by the modification of the definition of confirmed cases.