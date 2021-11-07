Covid today Gb, “take a third dose to save Christmas”

Get the third dose of the covid vaccine to save Christmas, “it’s a national mission”. British Health Minister Sajid Javid today addressed the three million elderly and frail citizens who have not yet made the recall, urging them to do so as soon as possible. “If we all do our part, we can get through this difficult winter, avoid a return of restrictions and enjoy Christmas,” he said.

So far nearly 10 million people have received the third dose in the UK, but in England 30% of the over 80 and 40% of the over 50 are still missing. This is three million people, so the third dose it is recommended by the British health system. Javid urged the younger ones to pressure older relatives to booster and get vaccinated against the flu.

As is known, Great Britain has renounced anti-covid restrictions, relying above all on vaccination. A choice that however led to a resumption of infections: yesterday’s bulletin reported 30,693 new cases and 155 deaths.

The country has accelerated on the third dose: as early as tomorrow it will be possible to book for the booster of the anti-covid vaccine, one month earlier than when it would be possible to do the third dose.