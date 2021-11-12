Covid today Germany, Robert Koch Institute calls for more restrictions

Against the fourth wave of covid infections, new restrictions are needed in Germiania, wide restrictions on public life to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus. AND’ the ” urgent ” appeal that comes from the Robert Koch Institute (Rki), the institute in charge of monitoring the progress of the pandemic in Germany, after having recorded a record incidence of Covid-19 on 236.7 people per 100 thousand. The health institution calls for ” major events to be canceled or banned where possible ”. And that ” all other non-essential contacts are reduced ”. A joint press conference by the Minister of Health Jens Spahn and the president of Rki Lothar Wieler is scheduled for the next few hours, as anticipated by the Dpa.

In Germany, more than 4.9 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed since the outbreak of the health crisis. In the last 24 hours, 48,640 infections have been confirmed, while 191 people have lost their lives due to complications.

“HIGH RISK” FOR THOSE COMING FROM AUSTRIA

Anyone traveling to Germany from Austria will be considered, as of Sunday, ” at high risk ” coronavirus. This was stated by the German Health Minister Jens Spahn during a press conference. Furthermore, those who have not completed the vaccination process against Covid-19 or those who have not recovered from the disease will have to respect a 14-day quarantine.

From tomorrow, free Covid-19 tests will be reintroduced in Germany, Spahn added.