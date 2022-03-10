Covid today in Emilia Romagna: data and infections of 10 March 2022 – Chronicle

Bologna, 10 March 2022 – The cases from Covid in Emilia Romagna: in the last 24 hours there have been 2,577 infections (yesterday they were 2,517) out of 20,246 tampomni analyzed, with the percentage of positives that remains more or less stable at 12.7% (yesterday it was 13%). There are also more than 2,500 healed, while hospitalizations are still decreasing: -2.1% in Covid wards and -3.1% in intensive care. Unfortunately, there were still 13 deaths. Over 10 million and 200 thousand vaccinations have been made.

The contagion curve rises

one thing is certain: the contagion curve is reversed, in our region as well as in the rest ofItaly: the causes are different, and among these is the decrease inefficacy of vaccines after 3 months from the third dose, as shown by the data of theHigher Institute of Health. The effectiveness dates back after the administration of the booster. In particular: the effectiveness on diagnosis progressively decreases from 63% for those vaccinated with two doses within 90 days to the 43.6% for those vaccinated for more than 120 daysand then go back to 62.5% after the recall. The efficacy on severe disease progressively decreases from85.1% for vaccinated with two doses within 90 days to82.1% for those vaccinated for more than 120 days, and then go back to 92.2% after the recall.

Omicron 2 and 3: the sub-variants that replaced Delta

There resurgence of infections it would also seem to depend on the diffusion of the sub-variant Omicron BA.2. Clarifications on the matter come from the Gimbe Foundation: “The recent increase in new cases – he explains Nino Cartabellottapresident of the Foundation – probably follows from the interaction of various factors: relaxation of the population, spread of the most contagious variant Omicron BA.2persistence of low temperatures which force you to engage in indoor activities, likely drop from the vaccination protection against infection a few months after the booster dose. In any case, beyond the reasons, the data show that the circulation of the virus is still very high: almost 40 thousand new cases a day, over 1 million positives and a positive rate of swabs of 11.4% “.

According to Cartabellotta “they will be needed 7-10 days to understand if the rise of the curve coincides with the beginning of a new wave, with subsequent impact on hospitals, or it is simply a simple rebound. In the meantime, regardless of the expiration of the state of emergency, it is pure folly to think of abandoning the use of indoor masksessential to contain the transmission of the infection as much as possible, also given the limited effectiveness of the vaccine in reducing the risk of infection “.

“On the vaccination front – concludes the president of the Gimbe Foundation – considering that a large portion of the population is susceptible to contagion, the administration of the primary cycle to 4.67 million people and the booster to 2.8 million remains a priority, in particularly those over 50 at high risk of serious illness “.

It is confirmed uphill the epidemic curve in Italy. The new cases are 54,230, compared to 48,483 yesterdaybut above all they were 41,500 last Thursday: an increase on a weekly basis of 31%. The processed swabs there are 453.341 (yesterday 433.961) with an increasing positivity rate 11.2 to 12%. The deaths are 136 (yesterday 156): the total victims since the beginning of the pandemic are 156,493. Hospitalizations are still decreasing: intensive care units are 18 fewer (yesterday -29) with 48 admissions on the day, and arrive at a total of 545, while ordinary hospitalizations decrease by 161 units (yesterday -201), 8,414 in all. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

Covid today: infections in Emilia Romagna

Since the beginning of the epidemic from Coronavirusin Emilia Romagna Yes 1,207,297 cases are registered of positivity, 2,577 more than yesterdayout of a total of 20,246 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 10,632 molecular and 9,614 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of the new positives on the number of tampons made is del 12.7%. L’middle age of today’s new positives is 41.3 years.

The situation of infections in the provinces can be seen Bologna with 786 new cases (out of a total of 248,053 since the beginning of the epidemic), followed by Modena (326 out of 187,076); then Reggio Emilia (276 out of 132,937), Rimini (203 out of 118,971), Ferrara (199 out of 82,763) e Parma (185 out of 98,518); so Ravenna (173 out of 111.108), Cesena (139 out of 68,152), Forlì (118 out of 57,036) e Piacenza (97 out of 65,321); finally the Imola district, with 75 new positive cases out of a total of 37,362 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Covid today: deaths in Emilia Romagna

Unfortunately, there are 13 deaths: 2 in the province of Piacenza (both men aged 85 and 99); 3 in the province of Reggio Emilia (a 96 year old woman and two 83 and 89 year old men); 2 in the province of Bologna (both 88 and 101 year old women); 2 in the province of Ferrara (both men aged 57 and 84); one in the province of Ravenna (a 98-year-old man); 2 in the province of Forlì-Cesena (an 89-year-old woman and a 92-year-old man); 1 in the province of Rimini (a 76-year-old woman). There are no deaths in Parma, Modena and in the Imola district. In totalsince the beginning of the epidemic i deaths in the region there were 16,046.

Covid hospitalizations

THE patients currently hospitalized in intensive therapies of Emilia-Romagna are 62 (-2 compared to yesterday, equal to -3.1%), the average age is 65.6 years. Regarding patients hospitalized in the other Covid departmentsI’m 1,070 (-23 compared to yesterday, -2.1%), mean age 74.1 years.

On the territory, the patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 1 a Piacenza (number unchanged from yesterday), 6 a Parma (-2); 4 a Reggio Emilia (+1); 8 a Modena (unchanged); 25 a Bologna (unchanged); 4 a Imola (+1); 3 a Ferrara (unchanged); 2 a Ravenna (unchanged); 1 a Forlì (unchanged); 1 a Cesena (unchanged); 7 a Rimini (-2).

Healed and active cases

THE active casesthat is i actual patients, are 28,180 (+46). Of these, the people in home insulationi.e. those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, are a total of 27,048 (+71), the 96% of the total number of active cases. Instead, people as a whole heal I’m 2,518 more compared to yesterday and reach an altitude of 1,163,071.