Covid today in Emilia Romagna: the bulletin of April 5, 2022 – Chronicle

Bologna, 5 April 2022 – The situation of infections from Covid in Emilia Romagna: : 3.103 new cases (against 3,195 yesterday) e 11 deaths (yesterday there were 18). Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is11.4%, the average age of new positives today is 44.1 years. Grow the intensive therapieshospitalizations in non-critical areas are decreasing.

In Italy it is increasing pressure on hospitals. In particular in our region the number of Covid beds in the wards of non-critical area but at the same time they are ICU admissions are decreasing. Nino Cartabellotta, from the Gimbe Foundation, takes stock of the plateau of infections in the last three weeks, underlining that deaths do not show signs of decreasing and that they mainly concern the elderly. For its part, theWHO warns: they are still there significant outbreaks of Coronavirus in the world.

Covid Emilia Romagna: the numbers

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus epidemic, 1,301,617 cases of positivity have been recorded in Emilia-Romagna, 3,103 more than yesterdayout of a total of 27,259 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 12,094 are molecular and 15,165 rapid antigen tests.

Yesterday they met in the region 3,195 new infections (with fewer tampons made due to the weekend) and sadly others 18 dead.

I’m 88,173 new cases Covid in 24 hours in Italy, against 30,630 yesterday (given as always conditioned by the few post-weekend buffers) but above all the 99,457 of a week ago, one reduction on a weekly basis of 11%: it will take more days to understand if you go down from the plateau. The processed swabs are 588,576 (yesterday 211,448), with a rate of positivity which rises from 14.5% to 15%. Deaths increase, 194 (yesterday 125): the total victims since the beginning of the pandemic exceed 160 thousand, to be exact 160,103. Intensive care is down, 12 fewer (yesterday -6), with 57 admissions a day, and down to 471. On the other hand, there is a very slight increase, 5 more units, ordinary hospitalizations (yesterday +224), 10,246 in all.

Hospitalization and intensive care in Emilia Romagna

The patients currently admitted to intensive care in Emilia-Romagna are 38 (+11 compared to yesterday, equal to + 40.7%), the average age is 65.8 years. Regarding hospitalized patients in the other Covid departmentsI’m 1,206 (-33 compared to yesterday, -2.7%), average age 75.9 years.

On the territory, the patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 1 a Piacenza (-1 compared to yesterday), 2 a Parma (+1); 5 a Reggio Emilia (+2); 3 a Modena (+2); 12 a Bologna (+2); 3 a Imola (+2); 3 a Ferrara (+1); 2 a Ravenna (+1); 2 a Cesena (number unchanged from yesterday); 5 a Rimini (+1). No intensive care admissions in the province of Forlì (like yesterday).

Covid deaths in Emilia Romagna

Unfortunately, they register 11 deaths:

1 in the province of Piacenza (an 84-year-old man)

2 in the province of Reggio Emilia (a 94-year-old man, whose death was registered by the Parma Local Authority and a 95-year-old woman)

1 in the province of Modena (a 93-year-old woman)

1 in the province of Bologna (a 79-year-old man)

1 in Imola district (an 85-year-old woman)

1 in the province of Ferrara (a 94-year-old woman)

2 in the province of Forlì-Cesena (both women, one 79 years old, whose death was registered by the Ravenna Ausl and one 91 years old)

2 in the province of Rimini (a 90-year-old woman and a 94-year-old man).

There are no deaths in the provinces of Parma and Ravenna.

In total, there have been deaths in the region since the beginning of the epidemic 16,314.

The map of the contagion in Emilia Romagna

The situation of infections in the provinces can be seen Bologna with 790 new cases (out of a total of 269,578 since the beginning of the epidemic), followed by Modena (546 out of 201,347); then Reggio Emilia (371 out of 144,323), Ravenna (273 out of 119,970), Parma (222 out of 106.397) e Rimini (220 out of 125,837); so Piacenza (175 out of 69.510), Forlì (142 out of 61,183), Ferrara (140 out of 90,095) e Imola district (113 out of 40,135); in the end Cesena with 111 new positive cases out of a total of 73,242 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Active cases, i.e. i actual patientsI’m 54.197 (+290). Of these, people in isolation at home, or those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, are a total of 52,953 (+312), 97.7% of the total number of active cases.

Self-test in Emilia Romagna: the data

As for the self-test with rapid antigenic swab for opening and closing the isolation reserved for those who have taken the third dose and are asymptomatic, from the start of the service – on January 19 last – the swabs loaded on the electronic health record there are 69,607.

Of these, 37,463, equal to 53.8%, concern citizens who, having determined their positivity to the virus, have received or will receive the communication of the initiation of the period of isolation. After 7 days of isolation these people will be able to repeat the self-test and in case of negativity, always upload the result to the electronic health record and obtain the end of isolation certification within 24 hours. 32,144 are the swabs with negative results (46.2%).

The point of the Gimbe Foundation

A Omnibus on La7 Nino Cartabellotta lists the pandemic data: “By now three weeks the curve of new infections essentially remains in a plateau phase around 70 thousand cases a dayso about 500 thousand a week “, he says, adding that” Fortunately, the impact on intensive care is minimal, thanks to vaccination coverage “.

But there is the problem of deaths, “which show no sign of going down compared to this plateau which was around 150 per day “.

And he continues: “At the moment the deaths mainly concern people elderly, especially over 80, vaccinated even with three doses, because unfortunately their immune situation compromises their state of health when they catch the virus “.

“I know that the opportunity to carry out a further booster dose is being discussed, especially in the elderly – he added – but it is evident that today the deaths concern both unvaccinated people and those vaccinated with two doses, but also those who have been vaccinated with three doses for over 120 days “. “This – concluded Cartabellotta – will require a remodeling of the vaccination campaign, which I see more and more as something dynamic and not static because we know that, inevitably, coverage is subject to a variable decline, for the contagion much faster and much more of a greater entity, fortunately for the serious illness with less impact. However, this is an element that must also be taken into consideration in this organization of the autumn vaccination campaign “.

WHO: outbreaks do not stop

Since the start of the Covid pandemic “some countries have been able to make real progress in stopping the disease. Many countries, however, are continuing to cope with significant outbreaks. The emergence of Omicron has triggered a wave of global transmission whose impacts are still being felt. “For this,” as we focus on a future where the acute phase of the pandemic is over, many challenges remain “and” it will be necessary. constant control of the virus in 2022 and beyond, “said Michael J. Ryan, executive director of the Health Emergencies Program.