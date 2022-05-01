Covid today in Emilia Romagna, the bulletin of May 1: 3,736 infections and 6 deaths

Bologna, 1 May 2022 – I am 3,736 new positives at Covid in the last 24 hours and thus the decline in infections is confirmed. In fact, yesterday they were 4,651 new covid infections in the Region, Thursday 5,379 is Wednesday 6.011. Then today is the first day in which it is no longer mandatory to have your green pass checked, while it is necessary keep the mask indoors in some places.

Covid today, in Emilia Romagna

So 3,736 more today than yesterdayout of a total of 15,312 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 7,032 molecular and 8,280 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of the new positives on the number of tampons made is del 24.3%.

L’middle age of today’s new positives is 45.9 years.

The situation of infections in the provinces can be seen Modena (with 659 new cases out of a total of 219,745), followed by Reggio Emilia (with 601 cases out of 160,165); Bologna (with 523 new cases out of 291,867) and then Parma (467 out of 117,865), Ravenna (352 out of 130,838), Rimini (274 out of 133,870). So Ferrara (262 out of 98.186), Cesena (204 out of 78,592), Piacenza (151 out of 74,576) e Forlì (139 out of 65,814). Finally the Imola district with 104 new positive cases out of a total of 43,544 since the beginning of the pandemic.

THE active casesthat is i actual patients, are 59,649 (-469). Of these, the people in home insulationi.e. those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, total 58,271 (-482), the 97.6% of the total number of active cases.

The hospitalizations

Patients currently hospitalized in the intensive therapies of Emilia-Romagna are 29 (unchanged from yesterday; 0 %), the average age is 68.7 years. Regarding patients hospitalized in the other Covid departmentsI am 1,349 (+13 compared to yesterday; + 1%), mean age 76.4 years.

On the territory, the patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 1 a Piacenza (number unchanged from yesterday), 2 a Parma (unchanged), 5 a Reggio Emilia (unchanged); 3 a Modena (unchanged from yesterday); 7 a Bologna (unchanged), 3 y Ferrara (unchanged); 3 a Ravenna (unchanged from yesterday); 1 a Forlì (unchanged); 4 a Rimini (unchanged). No hospitalization in the Imola district it’s at Cesena (like yesterday).

6 deaths

People as a whole heal I am 4,199 more compared to yesterday and reach an altitude of 1,338,782.

Unfortunately, they register 6 deaths:

3 in the province of Bologna (a 92-year-old woman and two men, 92 and 97 years old respectively)

(a 92-year-old woman and two men, 92 and 97 years old respectively) 3 in the province of Rimini (two women of 91 and 92 years respectively and a man of 79 years)

No deaths in the province of Piacenza, Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Ferrara, Ravenna, Forlì-Cesena is in the Imola district.

Vaccinations

Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 13 hours were administered as a whole 10,388,996 doses; out of the total they are 3,788,382 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination course, the 94.3%. The third doses made are 2,873,169.

