Covid today in Italy: 51,993 cases and 85 deaths. Data and figures region by region

Rome, April 17, 2022 – Sailing on the plateau, with a descent view. I contagions in the Covid bulletin today: i new cases 51,993, 85 have died in the last 24 hours (yesterday 133). On the day of Easter, the positivity rate rises: from 15.1 to 15.6%. On the other hand, hospitalizations and intensive care are on the way down. (Here the Covid bulletin of April 15).

The virus is circulating in our country, according to the figures. And there are probably also thousands of “submerged cases”, not tracked by the bulletins, as claimed by the infectious disease specialist Andreoni. But hospitalizations remain under control and after two years we are experiencing an almost normal Easter today. There Omicron 2 variant, become dominant, shows a very high contagiousness and seems to pierce the vaccine with regard to infections, while the protection from the serious symptoms of Covid remains high for the immunized. In our country, the campaign for the fourth dose has just started, reserved and recommended for people over 80, guests of RSAs or over 60s with high frailty. Waiting for a ‘universal’ serum against all mutations of the virus which could arrive in the autumn and which – according to some experts – could become a sort of seasonal vaccine along the lines of that against the flu. Abroad, China is also aiming for a change in restrictions and hopes to soften the lockodwn imposed in the Shanghai area: from April 20, a gradual return to normal life could begin.

Summary

The data released by the Ministry of Health indicate that in the last 24 hours in Italy there were 51,993 infections, against 63,815 yesterday. The victims are instead 85, down from 133 recorded yesterday. On the other hand, 334,224 molecular and antigenic swabs were carried out in the last 24 hours, compared to 424,482 yesterday. The positivity rate is 15.5%, up from 15% yesterday. There are 403 patients admitted to intensive care, 8 fewer than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. There are 33 daily admissions. There are 9,758 hospitalized in ordinary wards, or 120 fewer than yesterday. The currently positive they amount to 1,226,038, 4,700 more in the last 24 hours. A total of 15,712,088 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 161,687. The discharged and healed are 14,324,363, with an increase of 47,468 compared to yesterday. The region with the largest number of cases is today the Campania with 6,419 infections, followed by Lombardy (+6.229), Lazio (+6.198), Veneto (+4.769) ed Emilia Romagna (+4.569).

Cases of Covid in Campania are decreasing, even if the Region is today the one with the highest number of infections in Italy. There are 6,419 new infections out of 35,266 tests examined: the positivity rate was stable, down from 18.4% to 18.2%. Only one death was recorded in the past 48 hours. In hospitals, 36 beds are occupied in intensive care (+1 compared to yesterday). On the other hand, hospitalizations are decreasing, where there are 685 occupied beds (-18 compared to yesterday).

Covid in Lombardy today there are 6,229 new cases, 29 victims reported in the last 24 hours. 36 people (+1) are hospitalized in intensive care, 1,105 patients in the medical area (-21).

Others 6,198 cases of Covid in Lazio, 696 fewer than those recorded 24 hours ago. 5,916 molecular swabs and 34,212 antigenic swabs performed, for a total of 40,128 swabs. There are 5 deaths (-2), 1,166 hospitalized (-25), 68 intensive care (-1) and +3,442 recovered. The cases in Rome city are at 3,147.

Decline in new cases Covid in Veneto. In the last 24 hours, 4,769 new positives have been recorded, compared to 6,354 yesterday, while the victims are 6. Hospital admissions are rising slightly: 881 (+10) Covid patients in the medical area. The figure for patients in intensive care is stable, 39.

There are 4,569 new ones Covid cases in Emilia-Romagna. There are still six deaths. There are 32 patients in intensive care (two more than yesterday), while patients in the other Covid departments are 1,292 (+14).

There are 3,793 Covid infections recorded today in Puglia compared to 23,309 tests: 1,412 in the province of Bari, 204 in the province of Barletta, Andria, Trani and 429 in that of Brindisi, 434 in the province of Foggia, 727 in the province of Lecce, 525 in the province of Taranto as well as 56 residents outside the region and 6 in the province to be defined. They have also been registered 7 deaths. Currently there are 100,742 positive people, 602 are hospitalized in a non-critical area and 33 in intensive care. Overall, since the beginning of the emergency, the total cases are 1,005,981 compared to 10,240,923 tests performed, 897,076 people are cured and 8,163 those who died.

Other 3,363 cases of Coronavirus In Tuscany, for a positivity rate of 15%. There is a new death. The decline in hospitalized patients continues: they are 704, 36 fewer than yesterday, of which 28 in intensive care, 2 fewer.

There are 1,663 new cases of Covid in the Marche, with the incidence in the 24 hours decreasing to 779.54 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants (yesterday 787.93). The week of Easter closes with a drop in infections equal to -14.34%.

The Covid in Calabria today marks 1,494 new infections compared to 7,669 swabs carried out. Compared to yesterday, the ratio of swabs made to positive swabs drops (from 19.48%). Since the beginning of the emergency the deaths are 2,426 (+4 compared to yesterday) while the healed are 247,121 (+2,369 compared to yesterday). Currently there are 294 hospitalizations in the medical area (-21 compared to yesterday) and 17 in intensive care (+2 compared to yesterday). The currently positives are 83,260 (-879).

971 new cases of Covid registered in Umbria in the last 24 hours. Fifteen fewer Covid hospitalized in the last day, now 246, four of which, there were seven, in intensive care. The currently positives thus fall to 12,518, 540 less. 6,312 swabs and antigen tests were analyzed, with a positive rate of 15.3% (it was 17.3% on Saturday).

In Basilicata one death and 544 new infections. There are 712 new cases in Friuli Venezia Giulia in the face of a victim. In Sardinia there are 1,160 infections, unfortunately in the last 24 hours there are also three deaths. No casualties and 97 new cases in Valle d’Aosta. In Liguria there were 1,220 new infections, a 91-year-old woman died. In Trentino 312 cases, 292 in South Tyrol. The Molisefinally communicates 423 new infections.