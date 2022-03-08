Covid, today in Italy 60,191 cases and 184 deaths, hospitalizations, Agenas: stable at 14%: news and bulletin

The latest news in real time on Covid in Italy and in the world, updates today Tuesday 8 March. In today’s bulletin: 5,263 infections in Veneto and 1,113 cases in South Tyrol. The epidemic curve rises after a month and a half of downward data. Ordinary hospitalizations and intensive care are also on the rise. Agenas: wards employment stable at 14%, a year ago it was 33%. Palù: “The virus may have escaped from the Wuhan laboratory”. Swabs for refugees arriving from Ukraine in Italy: the Ministry of Health arranges diagnostic tests within 48 hours of entry, regardless of the Covid-19 green certification. In Italy 134,669,393 million administrations of the anti-Covid vaccine.
In the world 448,175,615 infections and 6,027,404 deaths. Afp: “Over 6 million deaths from Covid in the world”
Turn on notifications to receive updates on
Gelmini on refugees from Ukraine: “Regions also use Covid Hotel for hospitality”
“The Regions and the Autonomous Provinces can use the structures already set up for the pandemic emergency for refugees from Ukraine. The aim is to ensure the welcome to all those arriving in Italy from Ukraine. The Prefectures, in liaison with the commissioners,
they deal with the reception needs in the area, starting from the identification operations, using the network of reception centers already in place. “Thus the Minister for Autonomies Mariastella Gelmini in the Unified Conference with Regions, Municipalities and Provinces.
Ricciardi warns: “Health emergency is not over”
“The health emergency in Italy is not over”: this is said by Walter Ricciardi, consultant to the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, at Gr1. “One of the alarms – he explains – is the fact that the guard has been a bit relaxed. The vaccinations are not going at the pace we would expect. We are absolutely in time to avoid it, but we must not let our guard down. The emergency is closed. legal on March 31, but this does not mean that the health emergency is over. These alarm signals testify against any attempt to dismantle these protective instruments “.
Covid Bulletin, in Italy today 60,191 new cases and 184 deaths
There are 60,191 new cases of Covid-19 registered in Italy in the last 24 hours. This is what emerges from the bulletin of today Tuesday 8 March of the Ministry of Health. The infections since the beginning of the pandemic have risen to 131,109,527. Other 184 victims due to the virus. The total for deaths in Italy rises to 156,201. 531,194 molecular and antigenic swabs carried out in the last 24 hours. 11.3% positivity rate
Calabria, 2,943 new cases and 5 deaths from Covid
New surge in infections in Calabria in the last 24 hours: +2,943 new cases against 1,493 yesterday. The swabs carried out were 14,561. Of the new cases, 13.08 are in the province of Reggio Calabria, 904 in that of Cosenza, then there is Vibo Valentia with 537 and Catanzaro (292) and Crotone (163). Five deaths for an updated total of 2,151 victims. There is also an increase in hospitalizations in ordinary wards (+15). Intensive therapies are stable.
Abruzzo, 1,684 new cases and 3 deaths from Covid
Today in Abruzzo 1,684 new cases of Covid and 3 other deaths from the virus have been recorded. The death toll from the onset of the pandemic rises to 3,003. The total number of infections since the beginning of the emergency is 272,064. There are 278 patients (16 fewer than yesterday) in the hospital in the Covid medical area. Another 14 (2 more than yesterday) were hospitalized in intensive care.
FdI on train capacity in Italy: “You are back to 100% as in other countries”
“Italy is the only country in Europe where trains cannot be used to their full capacity: from 1 September last year the maximum capacity is 80%. Today the measure is further limited by the Super Greenpass. , now ineffective and inappropriate given the declining numbers “. Massimo Ruspandini, senator of Fratelli d’Italia, national head of the Transport Department and group leader in the Transport Commission, and Marco Foti, national manager of the Transport Department of FdI said this.
Modern waiver of vaccine patents in 92 low- and middle-income countries
“We are committed to defeating the pandemic around the world and we are making it happen through our commitment not to enforce our patents related to Covid-19 in low- and middle-income countries, but also through the delivery of most doses of Covax vaccine at the lowest price per dose – remarks Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna – We have taken significant steps to increase supply and expand global access, and increase our capacity by enabling us to produce billions of doses of our vaccine every year”. This last step “further underlines our commitment to global access”.
From tomorrow in Lombardy fourth dose reservations will be open for immunosuppressed people
From tomorrow in Lombardy it will be possible to book the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine for the immunosuppressed. Reservations can be made on the portal of the Lombardy Region for those who have completed the primary cycle with three doses for at least 4 months (120 days).
Covid, 4-year-old girl in danger of life: transported from Alghero to Florence
A C-130J of the 46th Air Force Brigade with a four-year-old girl on board, positive for Covid and in serious condition due to a serious respiratory disease, landed yesterday evening at Florence Peretola airport. The decision to transfer from the SS. Annunziata di Sassari where she was hospitalized, in Florence, was taken due to the worsening of her clinical condition.
Covid, the incidence of infections in South Tyrol is growing: 1,113 new positive cases
The daily bulletin of Covid-19 in South Tyrol reports an increase in the weekly incidence of new infections per 100 thousand inhabitants. In the last 24 hours, 1,113 new positive cases have been recorded. The weekly incidence is now at 670, an increase of 94 from yesterday. Two deaths (a woman over 80 and a man over 90) which bring to 1,418 the total deaths since the beginning of the health emergency. On the other hand, hospitalizations are decreasing. There is always only one Covid-19 patient in intensive care, while 63 patients are assisted in the medical area (4 fewer) and 43 (24 fewer than on February 28) in the affiliated private facilities.
Covid, Afp: over six million deaths worldwide
Coronavirus-related deaths in the world have exceeded the 6 million mark, according to a tally by the France Press agency based on official data according to which to date, Tuesday 8 March, there are 6,001,585 deaths related to Covid.
A figure announced two days ago also by Johns Hopkins University according to which it is a largely underestimated figure and which warns against considering the pandemic over. The last million deaths, in fact, were recorded only in the last four months. Most of the victims would be among the unvaccinated people.
Covid, Veneto bulletin: 5,263 infections and 16 deaths
The curve of new Coronavirus positives in Veneto dates back in the last 24 hours, with 5,263 cases bringing the total from the beginning of the pandemic to 1,358,900. The figure is higher than last week’s trend. There are 16 victims, with the total at 13,923. The clinical trend is stable, with 913 hospitalizations in the medical area (+6) and 73 (-9) in intensive care. The current positives are 49,250. The progress of the vaccination campaign remains slow, with 3,220 administrations carried out yesterday, mainly driven by third doses (2,782).
Covid, in France from Monday no more distancing and masks in the workplace
Health restrictions – such as spacing, masks and remote work – will no longer be applied in the workplace in France from next Monday, the day when masks will no longer be mandatory indoors: the Minister of Labor announced today on LCI TV. , Elisabeth Borne. “The health rules in companies will disappear from next Monday and normal rules will resume in the workplace”, the minister announced, specifying that “obviously hygiene rules will continue to be observed” such as washing hands, cleaning all surfaces and ventilating the premises. .
Covid, in New Zealand 17,522 cases in 24 hours
New Zealand yesterday registered 17,522 new cases of coronavirus: the Ministry of Health announced. With these new data, the overall toll of infections since the beginning of the pandemic is almost 200,000, equal to 4% of the population. The dotal number of deaths has so far been 65.
Vaccine, USA donate 4 million Pfizer doses to the Philippines
The United States has donated 3 million 999 thousand doses of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine to the Philippines. This was announced in a tweet from the State Department, recalling that the American president’s goal is to provide a total of 200 million doses in 100 hundred days abroad. In total, over 33 million were given to the Philippines as gifts.
Vaccines administered in Italy 134,669,393 doses
There are 134,669,393 doses of the anti Covid vaccine administered so far in Italy. The data of the Ministry of Health are updated to today, Tuesday 8 March. 48.336.175, or 89.49% of the population over 12, are the people who have completed the vaccination cycle, while those who received the third booster dose are 82.69% of the population for a total number of 37.889.547 .
Covid, in Mexico 42 deaths and 1,684 new cases
Covid marks a decline in infections in Mexico where in the last 24 hours a total of 1,684 new cases and 42 deaths have been recorded. Overall, 5 million 566 thousand infections and 319,901 victims have been registered in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.
The latest news on Coronavirus Covid-19 today, Tuesday 8 March
Archive photo
There are 22,083 infections from Covid-19 recorded yesterday in Italy according to what emerged from the daily bulletin. The infections since the beginning of the pandemic have risen to 13,048,774. There are 130 new victims: the total deaths from Covid in Italy rises to 156,017. The positivity rate is 11.7% (-0.1%). The following are the infections in Italy region by region:
Lombardy: +1.614
Veneto: +1.567
Emilia Romagna: +1.853
Campania: + 1.948
Lazio: + 2444
Piedmont: +1537
Tuscany: +1.420
Sicily: +2.357
Puglia: +1730
Liguria: +506
Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +187
Brands: + 783
Abruzzo: +462
Calabria: +1.493
PA Bolzano: +258
Umbria: +501
Sardinia: +790
PA Trento: +117
Basilicata: +337
Molise: +163
Aosta Valley: +20