Covid, today in Italy 60,191 cases and 184 deaths, hospitalizations, Agenas: stable at 14%: news and bulletin

The latest news in real time on Covid in Italy and in the world, updates today Tuesday 8 March. In today’s bulletin: 5,263 infections in Veneto and 1,113 cases in South Tyrol. The epidemic curve rises after a month and a half of downward data. Ordinary hospitalizations and intensive care are also on the rise. Agenas: wards employment stable at 14%, a year ago it was 33%. Palù: “The virus may have escaped from the Wuhan laboratory”. Swabs for refugees arriving from Ukraine in Italy: the Ministry of Health arranges diagnostic tests within 48 hours of entry, regardless of the Covid-19 green certification. In Italy 134,669,393 million administrations of the anti-Covid vaccine.

In the world 448,175,615 infections and 6,027,404 deaths. Afp: “Over 6 million deaths from Covid in the world”

