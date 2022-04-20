Health

Covid today. In Italy almost 100 thousand new cases (+ 61% weekly) and 205 victims

THE DATA OF THE CONTAGION

In Italy today, 20 April, 99,848 new infections were detected (yesterday 27,214) from coronavirus , detected through 610,600 swabs (yesterday 174,098). The positivity rate is 16.35% (yesterday at 15.6%). The victims today were 205 (yesterday they were 127).
In the graphs below, and in the page of Lab24 all updated data.

The victims

The daily report released by the Ministry of Health and Civil Protection today, Wednesday 20 April, therefore counts 205 victims, 78 more than the 127 recorded yesterday.

The weekly variation

The total of new infections today marks a 61% increase compared to the same day a week ago, when 62,037 new positives were registered.

Intensive care and other data

The current positives 1,206,900 (yesterday 1,208,279), as well as 10,207 hospitalized (yesterday 10,214) and intensive care 413 (yesterday 422) are slightly down.

THE TREND DAY BY DAY

Cases currently positive, cured, deaths and total cases from first detection to date. New cases day by day

In Piedmont 5,279 new cases, 11 deaths

In Piedmont The data of Covid hospitalized patients are stable compared to yesterday, but the daily update published by the Region records a surge in new positive cases, 5,279, with a rate that rose to 15.1%, out of the total of 35,046 diagnostic swabs processed, of which 31,273 antigen tests. Eleven deaths. In intensive care 23 patients, – 1 compared to yesterday, in the other wards 773 hospitalized, + 2.

