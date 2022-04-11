Covid today in Italy, April 11 bulletin: 28,368 infections and 115 deaths – Chronicle

Rome, 11 April 2022 – The evolution of the Covid in Italy. The today’s bulletin, like every Monday, it is affected by the reduced number of swabs and records ‘only’ 28,000 cases. There infection curve shows a substantially stable trend, even if the first signs of decline have been seen for a few days (here the Coronavirus bulletin of 10 April). On the other hand, the trend of hospitalizations is still rising.

Meanwhile, the debate continues on the gradual abandonment of restrictions. In the viewfinder, in particular, the end of the obligation of masks in almost all indoor places which should be triggered from May 1st. A “demanding choice”, the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco defines it. “I’d wait a little longer,” he says. “We will see the effects of Easter to understand the epidemiological situation, these holidays worry me a little, there is an excessive sense of ‘free all'”. Even according to epidemiologist Pier Luigi Lopalco, professor of Hygiene at the University of Salento, removing now the obligation to wear masks indoors “would be wrong”, it would be better to wait when “the circulation of the virus will be lower”. About 53,000 cases were recorded yesterday.

Summary

Today in Italy 28,368 infections and 115 deaths. The hospitalizations mark +218, the intensive care +1. There are 192,782 molecular and antigenic swabs carried out in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. The positivity rate is 14.7%.

Today in the Lazio out of 7.076 molecular swabs and 18.752 antigenic swabs for a total of 25.828 swabs, 3,780 new cases positive (-2.635 compared to yesterday, but +2.257 compared to last Monday). The cases in Rome city are at 2,216. There are 15 deaths (+10), 1,199 hospitalized (+54), 68 intensive care (stable data) and +5,460 recovered. The ratio of positives to swabs is 14.6%.

Keep growing in Piedmont, albeit slowly, the number of Covid positive hospitalizations in ordinary wards: +16, the overall figure rises to 688, in the update published today by the Region. On the other hand, the figure in intensive care is unchanged: patients remain 20. Positivity rate slightly increased, to 10.6%, with 2,832 new cases (figure doubled compared to last Monday), out of a total of 26,765 diagnostic swabs processed. Two deaths.

There are almost three thousand (2,909) the new cases of coronavirus in Emilia Romagna in the last 24 hours. The hospitalizations are substantially stable, while there are still 12 victims.

The region Campania informs that the positives of the day are 2,862 on 16,715 swabs (12,813 antigenic and 3,902 molecular). Nine deaths.

Compared to 22,306 swabs carried out, they are 2,560 the new positives (11.4%) to the coronavirus today in Lombardy. There have been 13 deaths in the last 24 hours, for a total of 39,474 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Today in Puglia have been identified 1,859 new cases on 17,171 tests performed. In addition, 9 deaths were recorded. Currently there are 107,848 positive people, 649 are hospitalized in a non-critical area and 39 in intensive care. Overall, since the beginning of the emergency, the total cases are 975,598 compared to 10,068,783 tests performed, 859,671 people recovered and 8,079 those who died.

The new Covid in infections are falling Veneto, in line with the trends usually recorded on Mondays. New cases registered in the last 24 hours are 1,847 (yesterday there were 5,341). There are also three victims. The numbers of hospitals go back; the beds occupied by Covid patients in the medical area are 871 (+23), those in intensive care are stable, 45.

Other 1,606 cases of Covid in Tuscany, 593 confirmed with molecular swab and 1,013 by rapid antigen test. According to the bulletin released by the Region, there are 13 new deaths, or 3 men and 10 women with an average age of 84.2 years. The hospitalized are 840 (+14), of which 41 in intensive care (stable).

Compared to last Monday the infections in Calabria. The people who tested positive for Coronavirus in the last 24 hours are 1,431 (a week ago there were only 511). 13 deaths. To date, the total number of swabs performed have been 2,774,457 (+6,627).

In Sardinia register today 1,164 new cases Covid-19 and 6 (+2 compared to yesterday) deaths. Last Monday there were only 323 new infections. A total of 3,170 swabs were processed with a rather high positivity rate, at 36.7%. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 26 (same data as yesterday) and those in the medical area 342 (+10). The people in home isolation are 30,350 (+185).

There are 5 coronavirus deaths registered today in Sicily. The new cases of contagion are 1,818, on an audience of 13,519 processed swabs. The healed / discharged are 4,537. There are a total of 65 inmates in intensive care, including 7 new entrants. The positivity rate is therefore 13.4%. The report on the progress of the pandemic places the island in eighth place in Italy for positive increases in 24 hours. There are 1,077 Covid patients in Sicilian hospitals, of which 65 are in intensive care.

They are counted today in the Brands 714 cases of Covid-19 (152 symptomatic), with only 1,749 swabs processed in the diagnostic process and a positive rate of 40.8% (yesterday it was 36.7% with 1,789 cases). A total of 211 patients are assisted in the Marche hospitals (-7) and 35 (+4) in the emergency rooms waiting to be transferred to the wards. Intensive therapies are stable. On the other hand, 8 victims were registered in the last 24 hours.

There are 744 new positive cases at Covid-19 in Abruzzo. The death toll of patients recorded 2 new cases. Another 621 new cases out of 2,969 swabs and no deaths in the last 24 hours in Umbria. The positivity rate rises to 20.9% against 15.3% last Monday. In Friuli Venezia Giulia there are 210 new cases and one death. In South Tyrol 145 new cases of Covid-19 emerged out of 1,291 swabs processed. No person has died for a total of 1,453 victims, which has been stopped for a few days. One death and 145 new infections today in Trentino. No deaths even in Valle d’Aosta and 21 new infections. There Basilicata records 355 new infections (compared to 1,759 swabs) and 2 deaths.