Covid today in Italy: infections are on the rise. Bulletin of March 29 live – Chronicle

Rome, March 29, 2022 – We look at it with renewed attention today to the Covid bulletin with data on the trend of coronavirus in Italy. The trend of contagions has been increasing for weeks, while in the last few days we have seen the rise of hospitalizations And intensive therapies. After the usual decline on Monday, cases today look set to increase significantly. The confirmation comes from the first numbers coming from the regions, with Veneto which, for example, has recorded over 9,600 infections in the last 24 hours, about five times those reported yesterday (less than two thousand). Strong rise also in Puglia and Lazio. Always according to the data that are gradually communicated by the territories, an increase in hospitalizations is also expected.

Summary

The rise of new cases and hospitalizations, however, do not seem to alarm the health authorities who, while preaching caution, say they are in favor of reopenings scheduled from the first of April, in conjunction with the end of the state of emergency. An easing that will come even if the data on occupancy of seats in non-critical area hospital wards by Covid patients date back today to 15% in Italy (a year ago, however, it was 43%). According to the numbers, Agenas has grown in 9 regions in the last 24 hours, exceeding 20% ​​in 7: Abruzzo (21%), Calabria (34%), Umbria (32%), Basilicata (28%), Sicily (25%), Marche (23%), Puglia (21%). The employment of intensive care, on the other hand, is stable at 5% in Italy compared to 40% reached a year ago, and is under 10% in all regions, except Calabria where it rises by 2 percentage points and reaches 12%. %.

It provides a key to the decisive rise in infections Massimo Galli. “It is a fact that Omicron 2 is rapidly showing itself capable of replacing Omicron 1, with a speed that delta and alpha did not have”, says the professor at Agorà, on Rai Tre. This is why “we are quickly replacing 1 and supporting a new increase in cases of Covid-19 throughout Europe. And when there are many cases, even if the variant is not particularly bad, they correspond to an increase in hospitalizations. , even in intensive “.

Here, as soon as it is available, we will report today’s bulletin with the table of the Ministry of Health.

Cases boom in Campaniawhere they register 11,755 positive for Covid in the last 24 hours. Of these 10,407 were traced with antigen tests and 1,348 with molecular. There are 63,015 buffers of which 49,100 antigenic and 13,915 molecular. The deaths are 8 in the last 48 hours; 5 previously deceased but registered. 41 beds occupied in intensive care, 712 hospitalized patients.

Almost tripled i infections in Lazio. Out of 12,927 molecular swabs and 66,325 (total of 79,252 swabs), are recorded today 11,430 new cases (+7,012) compared to 10 deaths (+1), 1,200 hospitalized (+42), 79 intensive care (+5) and +9,526 recovered. “The ratio of positives to swabs is 14.4%. The cases in Rome city are at 5,222“, announces the councilor for health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato.

Soaring of the infections in Puglia, there are 10,805 new coronavirus cases (yesterday 2,791) detected on 48,726 daily tests carried out in the last 24 hours. A figure that makes the incidence jump to 22.1%, which yesterday was 11.9%. The victims there are ten while of the 116,924 people currently positive, 653 (yesterday they were 625) are hospitalized in a non-critical area and 38 in intensive care (yesterday 39). There are 3,353 new cases in the province of Bari, while in the province of Lecce there are 2,838. This distribution in the other provinces: Taranto, 1,431; Foggia, 1,358; Brindisi, 979; Bat, 768.

Strong rise in contagions in Veneto. The region communicates today 9,649, identified with almost 100 thousand tampons with an incidence of 9.76% “. Thus the governor Luca Zaia:” Looking at the hospitalizations, those in the medical area are 849 (+46), even if in intensive care are 56 (-1). At the moment the incidence is 2.7%, well below the parameters. Even in the media area (8.8%) we are below. We are not worried, even if the situation is getting complicated. Attention must be focused on fragile subjects, who cannot get sick with Covid “.

There are 6,883 cases of Covid sign in in Tuscany in the last 24 hours (mean age 41 years). The region reports another 15 deaths today, the latest victims were three in Florence, Prato and Siena, two in Lucca, one in Massa Carrara, Pisa, Livorno and Arezzo and bring to 9,469 the total deaths since the beginning of the epidemic. The healed grow by 0.5% and reach 915,869 (94% of total cases). The currently positive ones are 48,781 today (+ 4% on yesterday). Among them there are 883 patients (+20 people the balance on yesterday between entries and exits, equal to + 2.3%) of which 38 in intensive care (-1 person the balance, equal to -2.6%).

The curve of the gods rises again contagions in Calabria: there are 4,214, yesterday there were 1,766, the cases of Covid 19 found in the last hours with 17,253 swabs performed and the positivity rate that from 21.57 jumps to 24.42%. Seven deaths bring the total death toll to 2,285 since the start of the pandemic. Two more hospitalizations can be counted in the ordinary wards (378); admissions to intensive care decreased, -4 (21). The recovered are 214,326 (+2,773) while there are 74,179 currently positive (+1,434) and 73,780 in home isolation (+1,436).

The Covid in positive rate rises to 11% Piedmont, found with the result of 35,121 swabs, of which 35,121 antigenic: the new cases are 3,874, the highest number in recent months. There are 2 more patients in intensive care – a total of now 22 – and 6 fewer in the other wards (604). Seven deaths, none relative to today; 3,274 new cases are cured, 51,040 people in home isolation. The total number of positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic in Piedmont has become 1,048,055, 13,187 dead, 983,202 healed.

There are 3,323 new ones contagions in Marche (yesterday 514) compared to 9,679 swabs tested (7,947 new diagnoses and 1,732 healed in the course) the positivity rate stands at 41.8%, while the positive incidence rate per 100 thousand inhabitants drops to 1,078.12. Of today’s cases, 546 have been detected in the province of Ascoli Piceno, 547 in Pesaro Urbino, 631 in Macerata, 1,017 in Ancona, 425 in Fermo and 157 from outside the region. Unfortunately today there is also a victim which brings the total to 3,702 deaths. There are 249 patients assisted in hospitals (+1) and 50 (+11) in emergency rooms waiting to be transferred to the wards. In intensive care there are 10 patients (+1), there are 60 (+1) patients in the semi-intensive areas and 179 (-1) hospitalized in non-intensive wards, with the occupation of beds in the medical area at 23 , 4%. Marche Bulletin

Another 3,171 new cases of Coronavirus register today in Abruzzo, which bring the total since the beginning of the emergency to 310,256. The positivity rate is 15.17 percent Three deaths related to the virus: an 86-year-old from the province of Teramo, a 95-year-old from the province of L’Aquila and another victim of recent days who was only communicated today by the ASL. The total death toll rises to 3,083. There are 285 (-1 compared to yesterday) patients hospitalized in the medical area and 16 (the same as yesterday) in intensive care. Another 37,888 people (+2359 compared to yesterday) are in home isolation.

There are 3,039 new cases of positivity to Coronavirus identified in Emilia Romagna in the last 24 hours, when there are even ten deaths, all over 80 years old. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 11.1%. The admissions are basically stable. There are 40 patients currently hospitalized in intensive care (one more than yesterday), while in the other Covid departments there are 1,084 patients, the same number as yesterday when one more patient was mistakenly counted. Emilia-Romagna Bulletin

There are 2,951 new ones cases register today in Sardinia (of which 2596 diagnosed as antigenic). The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 23 (+2). The patients admitted to the medical area are 325 (+3). Unfortunately there are 10 other deaths: an 85-year-old woman and four men of 73, 81, 88 and 91, residing in the Metropolitan City of Cagliari; a 93-year-old woman and a 78-year-old man residing in the province of Southern Sardinia, two women of 95 and 98 and a 95-year-old man residing in the province of Oristano.

There are 2,290 new cases of positivity to coronavirus registered in the latest bulletin released by the Region Liguria, compared to 3,328 molecular swabs and 12,401 rapid antigenic swabs performed in the last 24 hours. On the hospitalization front, there are 271 Covid patients in Ligurian hospitals, 5 more than yesterday. Of these, 8 are in intensive care: one of them is not vaccinated. The report records 4 new deaths: the victims of the virus, from the beginning of the emergency, rise to 5191.

There are 1,502 new ones cases register today in Friuli Venezia Giulia, 285 detected on 4,794 molecular swabs, with a positive percentage of 5.94%. The cases intercepted on the 10,304 rapid antigenic tests are 1,217 (11.81%). There are 7 people hospitalized in intensive care, while 132 patients hospitalized in other wards are recorded today. Today there is the death of a 96-year-old woman from Monfalcone (who died in an Rsa), an 88-year-old woman from Aiello del Friuli (who died in an Rsa), an 82-year-old woman from Trieste (who died in hospital), a 73-year-old man from Aiello del Friuli (who died in an Rsa), a man 71-year-old from Socchieve (who died at home) and, finally, a 60-year-old woman from Trieste (who died in hospital).

In Basilicata today there are 1,210 contagions (yesterday 535) and three deaths. In South Tyrol 1,047 and two deaths. Covid patients admitted to hospital are in slight decline: 68 in normal wards (yesterday there were 5 more) and 3 in intensive care. No deaths and 625 new cases in Trentino. No death 94 infections in Valle d’Aosta.