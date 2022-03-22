Covid today in Italy: surge in infections. Bulletin of March 22 and data from the regions

Rome, 22 March 2022 – Leap of the infections of Covid in Italy, never so many since February 8. The bulletin of the Ministry of Health (here the numbers of March 21), which also shows an increase in pressure on hospitals with regard to ordinary hospitalizations. According to the WHO, several European countries, including theItaly, have revoked their anti Coronavirus measures too “brutally” and are now facing a sharp increase in cases related to Omicron’s BA2 sub-variant. And the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc) warns that “the pandemic is not over”. “The good news is that the death rate continues to drop, nevertheless it is still 6 thousand deaths from Covid per week in the European Union”, declared director Andrea Ammon in the hearing in the Public Health Committee of the European Parliament. “We expect other variants will continue to emerge and SARS-CoV-2 will periodically place significant burdens on health systems,” she added.

Summary

On the front of the hospitalizations the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas) Report 13% employment of beds in non-critical area wards of hospitals, a stable average since 8 March. However, in the last 24 hours, there is one growth in 14 regionswith a maximum tip in Calabria to 34%. At the national level, the data still emerges, on the same day a year ago the average percentage of employment was 42%.

The region with the greatest increase, 3 percentage points more 24 hours, is the Basilicata which thus reaches 28%; increase of 2 percentage points instead in Calabria (34%), Marche (21%), autonomous province of Bolzano (12%), autonomous province of Trento (8%), Umbria (30%) and Valle d’Aosta (12%) ); Friuli Venezia Giulia (11%), Lazio (17%), Lombardy (9%), Puglia (20%), Sardinia (21%), Sicily (24%) and Tuscany increased by 1 point (15%). Occupation of the beds down instead of 1 percentage point in Campania (at 14%) and in Piedmont (at 8%), while the other regions all remained stable over 24 hours.

THE there are 96,365 new Covid cases, never so many since last February 8 when there were 101,864. Last Tuesday it was 85,288, an increase of 13% on a weekly basis. The processed swabs are 641,896 (218,216 yesterday, with a positivity rate that goes from 14.9% to 15%. The deaths are 197 (yesterday 119), bringing the total death toll to 158,101. Intensive therapies are 8 fewer (yesterday -4), with 47 admissions a day, and drop to 455. Ordinary hospitalizations, on the other hand, clearly increase: 241 more (yesterday +298) and there are 8,969 in all.

The region with the highest number of cases today is Puglia with 12,007 infections, followed by Lombardy (+11.378), Lazio (+11.172), Campania (+10.788), Veneto (+8.355), Tuscany (+6.778) and Sicily (+6.726). The total cases come to 13,992,092. The discharged / healed in the last 24 hours are 71,380 (yesterday 30,870) for a total that rises to 12,633,384. The currently positive figures are still increasing, 25,327 more (yesterday +2,456), and rise to 1,200.607. Of these 1,191,183 patients are in home isolation.

In Puglia register 12,007 new cases of Covid infections on 56,169 daily tests (positive at 21.3% from 15% yesterday) e 13 dead (yesterday 4). In the province of Bari 3,669 cases have been identified, in the province of Barletta-Andria-Trani 843, in the province of Brindisi 1,073, in that of Foggia 1,534, in that of Lecce 3,339, in the province of Taranto 1,403. There are 95 infected residents outside the region while for another 51 cases the province is being defined. Of the 107,952 people currently positive, 620 are hospitalized in a non-critical area (yesterday 575) and 32 in intensive care (yesterday 26).

I’m 11,378 the new positives (11.8%) in Lombardy, where 95,788 swabs were processed in the last 24 hours. There are 45 (-7) hospitalized in intensive care. Non-intensive care patients are 934 (+30). They register 17 new deaths, bringing the total to 39,092. The new cases by province are divided as follows: Milan: 3,988 of which 1,844 in the city of Milan; Bergamo: 677; Brescia: 1,386; Como: 721; Cremona: 393; Lecco: 536; Praise: 159; Mantua: 511; Monza and Brianza: 957; Pavia: 529; Sondrio: 150; Varese: 985.

In Lazio register 11,172 new positives (+6,767) compared to 82,573 swabs (13,314 molecular and 69,219 antigenic). The ratio of positives to swabs is 13.5%. There are 14 deaths (like yesterday), 1,081 hospitalized (+12), 72 intensive care (-4) and +7,138 recovered. The cases in Rome city are at 5,091. There are 108,949 people currently positive, of which 107,796 in home isolation. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 1,091,029 healed and 10,671 dead out of a total of 1,210,649 cases examined.

I’m 10,788 new cases in Campania, of which 9,442 antigenic positive and 1,346 molecular. The tests processed are 57.006, 45.144 of which are antigenic and 11.862 are molecular. The deaths are 9 in the last 48 hours; 15 deceased in the period from February 1st to March 19th registered yesterday. Of the 610 ICU beds available, 35 are occupied; of the 3,160 hospital beds available, including private ones, 615 are occupied.

New surge in Covid-19 cases in Veneto in the last 24 hours, with 8,355 new infections, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,429,938. This is a figure that reflects – on the rise – the trend of last Tuesday (over 7,000 cases), but confirms the increase in the contagion curve in progress. The regional bulletin reports 17 deaths, with the total at 14,062. The current positives are also up, 68,136 (+1,835). In hospitals, hospitalizations in the medical area rose (+27) to 743, while those in intensive care decreased to 53 (-4).

In Tuscany I’m 6,778 new casesout of 8,140 molecular swabs and 34,380 rapid antigenic, 20 the dead and 5,244 recovered. The positivity rate reaches 15.9% of the total tests and 67.1% in relation to the new subjects checked, while hospital pressure is increasing again. Today there are 790 hospitalized in Covid areas (+21 in one day), of which 33 are in intensive care (data unchanged). Since the beginning of the emergency there have been 940,354 infections, 886,414 recoveries and 9,365 deaths. In terms of quarantines, today there is a four-figure increase. The data collected by the health authorities certify the presence of 43,785 asymptomatic and mildly ill patients in home isolation (+1,493) and 5,556 people in active surveillance (-86).

THE new positives in Sicily I’m 6,726 (yesterday they were 2,798) compared to 36,163 processed swabs, which brings the positivity rate to 18.6%. In the region today they are registered 30 deaths (yesterday they were 8). The recovered are 8,271 and the currently positive registers a decrease of 700 units reaching a total number of 237,789. The number of hospitalizations in the ordinary wards is 946, there are 59 hospitalizations in intensive care with 6 new admissions. There are 236,784 people in home isolation.

The people tested positive to the Coronavirus in Calabria I’m 3,994 (out of 13,752 swabs carried out), which bring the total from the start of the pandemic to 270,331. Nine deaths (2,234 the total). The regional bulletin records +1,597 currently positive for a total of 66,165, +5 hospitalizations (for a total of 377) and +1 intensive care (for a total of 13), 65,775 (+1,591) isolates at home. The healed are 2,388.

Continue in Marche the growth phase of the cumulative incidence rate, which reached 1,178.82 per 100 thousand inhabitants (yesterday it was 1,162.71), with 3,513 positives detected in 24 hours. The province of Ancona alone totals 1,001 infections, followed by Macerata with 695, Pesaro Urbino with 585, Ascoli Piceno with 582, Fermo with 525, as well as 125 cases from outside the region. The 3,513 new cases represent 44.1% of the 7,968 swabs of the diagnostic path out of 9,953 total swabs. A total of 220 (+2) patients are assisted in hospitals and 33 (+2) in emergency rooms waiting to be transferred to the wards. In intensive care there are 6 patients (+1) and the occupancy rate of the beds is 2.3%; 63 (-5) patients in the semi-intensive areas and 151 (+6) hospitalized in non-intensive wards, with the occupancy of beds in the medical area at 20.9%. In the last 24 hours they have been recorded 3 victimsbringing the death toll to 3,677.

In Piedmont I’m 3,345 new cases of Covid-19, equal to 9.2% of 36,416 swabs performed, of which 31,420 antigenic. The total of positive cases thus becomes 1,029,078. There are 23 hospitalized in intensive care, unchanged from yesterday. Non-intensive care patients are 568 (-5 compared to yesterday). There are 48,736 people in home isolation. The diagnostic swabs processed so far are 16,269,455 (+ 36,416 compared to yesterday). I am 5none of today, deaths, bringing the total to 13,166. The recovered patients total 966,585 (+2,751 compared to yesterday).

In Sardinia I’m 3,131 new cases confirmed positive at Covid, of which 2,754 diagnosed with antigen test. A total of 16,675 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. Others register 8 dead. There are 19 patients admitted to intensive care units, three fewer than yesterday, while those in the medical area are 330, two fewer. There are 29,118 people in home isolation, 518 more than yesterday.

I’m 2,758 the positives identified in Emilia Romagna out of a total of 25,585 swabs performed in the last 24 hours (11,800 molecular and 13,785 rapid antigen tests). Overall, the positivity rate is 10.8%. There are 53 patients currently hospitalized in intensive care (one more than yesterday, + 1.9%), while those hospitalized in the other Covid wards are 950 (+36 compared to yesterday, + 3.9%). The active cases are 39,853 (+ 753), of which 38,850 (+716) in isolation at home. The total number of people healed are 1,993 more than yesterday and reach 1,188,330. They also register 12 deaths.

L’Abruzzo records 2,904 cases (aged between 3 months and 103 years) and five deaths, while the currently positive are 41,238 (+2129 compared to yesterday). In Umbria there are 2,474 new casesi hospitalized 196 (4 in intensive care), 2,399 recovered and there is also one death. There Liguria records 2,262 new Coronavirus positives and 5 other deaths. In Friuli Venezia Giulia 1,433 cases were identified (255 out of 4,909 molecular swabs, 1,178 out of 9,843 rapid antigenic tests) and five deaths. There Basilicata instead it marks 1,286 positives, 651 recovered and three deaths. In Molise there are 288 new infections and one death. L’South Tyrol records signals a leap forward in all indicators of the development of the pandemic: 1,204 cases (never so many since last February 15), two deaths, +12 hospitalizations in the medical area (now at 72) and +900 people in quarantine or in home isolation (7,140 the total). Two deaths also in Trentino (1,536 since the beginning of the pandemic), while the new positives are 500. A victim is also reported by the Valle d’Aostawhere the positives identified in the last 24 are 89.