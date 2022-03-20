Covid today in Italy: the bulletin of March 20. Contagions in the regions – Chronicle

Rome, 20 March 2022 – Cases of Covid in Italy, but in the face of fewer tampons. This is what emerges from the bulletin today of the Ministry of Health, which also shows an increase in deaths and hospitalizations (+111). In this last week the trend of infections in our country it marked an increase (here all data as of March 19), which – warns the Gimbe Foundation – although it is not “a simple ‘rebound’, at the moment we cannot label the ascent as the start of the fifth wave”. Too many regional differences, underlines the president Nino Cartabellotta: lower viral circulation for the 18.8 million people of Lombardy, Piedmont and Emilia Romagna, and high incidence in the center-south in particular in Umbria, Puglia, Calabria, Marche, Basilicata, Lazio, Abruzzo and Tuscany. From 13 to 19 March + 30.2% of cases and an increase in the currently positive ones, from just over 971 thousand on 10 March to 1,147,519 yesterday and initial signs of impact on hospitalizations.

Summary

Looking beyond our borders, cases increase but the death rate falls. At the European level, according to the Center for Disease Prevention, at the end of the week ending Sunday 13 March “the epidemiological situation in the EU / EEA was characterized by a break in the downward trend, with an overall 14-day case notification rate increasing by 4.6% and a proportionately greater increase of 9.1% among people aged 65 or over “. According to the ECDC report, the overall case notification rate was 1,565 per 100,000 inhabitants (1,496 the previous week). This rate has been increasing for a week. The 14-day Covid-19 death rate (32.1 deaths per million population, compared to 41.8 deaths the previous week) has been decreasing for three weeks.

TO global level after a substantial decrease in the number of new cases of Covid-19 on a weekly basis, from the end of January 2022, during the week of 7 to 13 March 2022, the number of new cases per week increased by 8% compared to the previous week. As of March 13, 2022, over 455 million confirmed cases and over 6 million deaths have been reported globally.

I’m 60,415 new cases of Covid in Italy, down from 74,024 yesterday. 370,466 swabs were carried out, which marks an increase in the positivity rate to 16.3%. In the last 24 hours it has been 93 deaths (yesterday 85), so the total number of victims since the beginning of the pandemic is now 157,785. With those of today, the total cases in our country become 13,861,743. The currently positive are 1,172,824 (+25,305), of which 1,163,927 in home isolation. The hospitalized in hospital with symptoms are 8,430 (+111 compared to yesterday), of which 467 in intensive care (-4 compared to yesterday). The discharged / healed are 12,531,134 with an increase of 36,166 units in the last 24 hours. The region with the largest number of new cases remains the Lazio (7,413), followed by Campania (7,130), Lombardy (6,371), Puglia (6,464) and Sicily (4,777).

In Lazio register 7,413 new cases positive (-1,573) against a total of 45,934 swabs (6,504 molecular and 39,430 antigenic). I am instead seven dead (+2), 1,018 hospitalized (+6), 75 intensive care (-1) and +5,484 recovered. The ratio of positives to swabs is 16.1%. The cases in Rome city are at 3,484.

In Campania the incidence rate falls. According to data from the Bulletin of the Region’s Crisis Unit, i new positives at Covid they are 7,130 out of 39,028 tests examined. Yesterday there was a drop in the index with a percentage of 19.16%, today it drops to 18.26%. Four deaths. In hospitals, admissions to intensive care remain stable at 37; slight increase in hospitalization with 606 beds occupied (+ 18 compared to yesterday).

In Lombardy register 6,371 new cases (yesterday 8,052) compared to 50,269 swabs carried out. They’ve been there in the last 24 hours 17 deaths (same number as yesterday), which bring the total number of victims in the region to 39,060. There are 874 people hospitalized with symptoms in Lombardy, of which 57 in intensive care, while in home isolation there are 137,904 subjects. The healed / discharged since the beginning of the emergency are 2,269,096 (+3,779). The currently positive in total are 138,835 (+2,575). These are the new cases divided by province: Milan 1.998, Brescia 730, Varese 726, Monza and Brianza 615, Bergamo 374, Como 428, Pavia 292, Mantua 270, Cremona 174, Lecco 247, Lodi 102, Sondrio 154.

In Puglia have been registered 6,464 new cases compared to 31,485 tests. The new positives are divided as follows: 1,850 in the province of Bari, 411 in the province of Barletta, Andria, Trani and 590 in that of Brindisi, 731 in the province of Foggia, 2,139 in the province of Lecce, 678 in the province of Taranto as well as 49 residents outside region and 16 of the province under definition. They have also been registered 4 deaths. Currently there are 102,486 positive people, 562 are hospitalized in a non-critical area and 27 in intensive care. Overall, since the beginning of the emergency, the total cases are 836,805, 726,461 people are healed and 7,858 those who have died.

I’m 4,777 new positives in Sicily (yesterday 6,107), compared to 30,537 swabs carried out. In the last 24 hours they have been recorded 12 deaths (yesterday 15) bringing the total number of victims on the island to 9,860. The number of the currently positive on the island is 236,862 (+3,696), while the people hospitalized with symptoms are 878, of which 60 in intensive care. There are 235,924 patients in home isolation. The healed / discharged from the beginning of the emergency to date are 659,048 (+2,225). These are the new cases divided by province: Palermo 1663, Catania 709, Messina 1303, Syracuse 422, Agrigento 637, Ragusa 445, Trapani 323, Caltanissetta 324 and Enna 107.

The curve of the new positives falls in Veneto in the last 24 hours, with 4,656 cases in addition, bringing the total to 1,419,645. The regional bulletin reports 3 deaths, for a total of 14,039 victims. The current positives rise to 66.408 (+1.030). The pressure on hospitals is decreasing, where 728 patients are hospitalized in the non-critical area (-4) and 59 (-1) in intensive care. As for the vaccination campaign, 7,315 doses were administered yesterday, of which most (6,353) were additional / booster. In the population over 12, 88.5% received two doses and 72.6% received three. In the pediatric range, 30.1% completed the cycle with the recall.

I’m 4,577 (912 less than yesterday) i new positives to the Coronavirus in Tuscany reported, which increase the number of people currently positive throughout the region to 42,704 (+ 2.3%) (931,471 since the beginning of the pandemic, more than two years ago). The hospital beds occupied are 741 (22 more than yesterday), of which 29 in intensive care (three fewer). With twelve new deaths the number of deaths is also updated: 9,324 since the beginning of the health emergency. Finally, 41,963 people are in isolation at home, because they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free.

I’m 3,896 new cases of Coronavirus positivity recorded in Emilia Romagna in the last 24 hours, based on about 15 thousand swabs. The positivity rate is therefore equal to 25.5%. There have also been seven dead, three in the Modena area, two in the Parma area and one in the provinces of Ferrara and Ravenna. The number of active cases at 39,347. The number of people admitted to intensive care is stable (51 like yesterday), while the number of positives in ordinary hospital wards is growing slightly (+13), which is 880. The active cases, that is the actual patients, are 39,347 (+1,707). ). Of these, there are a total of 38,416 (+1,694) people in isolation at home.

The Marche record 2,396 cases in the last 24 hours (395 symptomatic), with 5,771 swabs processed in the diagnostic process. The positivity rate is 41.5% (yesterday it was 44.5% with 2,560 cases), the cumulative incidence per 100 thousand inhabitants continues to grow, passing from 1133.01 to 1152.79. A total of 202 (+6) patients are assisted in hospitals and 25 (-2) in emergency rooms waiting to be transferred to the wards. In intensive care there are 7 patients (-2) and the bed occupancy rate is 3.5%; 62 (+10) patients in semi-intensive areas and 133 (-2) hospitalized in non-intensive wards, with 19.1% occupancy of beds in the medical area. Finally they are reported four deaths.

People who have tested positive for Coronavirus in Calabria I’m 2,197, bringing the total cases to 264,203. the cases are distributed as follows in the province: Catanzaro: 5,667 (64 in the ward, 5 in intensive care, 5598 in home isolation); Cosenza: 24,751 (115 in ward, 1 in intensive care, 24,635 in home isolation); Crotone: 4,448 (28 in the ward, 4,420 in home isolation); Reggio Calabria: 13,315 (132 in ward, 6 in intensive care, 13177 in home isolation); Vibo Valentia: 14,852 (16 in the ward, 14,836 in home isolation).

In Piedmont I’m 1,627 new cases of Covid with a positive rate of 9.4%. The diagnostic swabs processed 17,359, of which 14,811 antigenic. Slight increase in hospitalized patients: +2 in intensive care (total of 24), + 4 in the other wards (579). Four deaths, none of today; there are 1,060 new cases of healing, 47,974 people in home isolation, 48,577 currently positive.

In Sardinia the new positives are 1,411, the deaths four, the patients hospitalized in intensive care units are 20 (+2) and those in the medical area 322 (-5). In Friuli Venezia Giulia there are 732 new cases and two deaths, while 129 are hospitalized in the ordinary wards and 5 are in intensive care. In Basilicata 811 new cases were identified against 3,244 swabs, while three deaths. Two other victims in Trentinowhere the new infected are 272, while in South Tyrol there is a death related to Covid and 332 new cases.