Covid today in Italy: the bulletin of May 4th. Live data from regions

Rome, 4 May 2022 – The bulletin today of Ministry of Health up cases, hospitalizations And dead in Italy. Yesterday, May 3, after the usual weekend drop, the new infections returned to over 60 thousand. This morning some good news arrived from the Italian Federation of Healthcare and Hospitals (Fiaso), which reports that the hospitalization curve has returned to decline after the ‘Easter effect’. After the brief turnaround, in the week April 26-May 3 the number of hospitalizations it fell by 5.7%. The figure for intensive therapies: in the same period there was a drop of -7.5%. There is still a consistent share, equal to 20%, of patients no vax in resuscitation: they are on average 75 years old and in 100% of cases are affected by other pathologies. A fact that raises concern above all because, from the analysis of the cases present in intensive care, it emerges that mostly elderly and comorbid subjects do not enjoy vaccination protection: precisely those who, on the other hand, are most at risk of serious consequences of Covid.

I’m 4,468 new cases of Coronavirus positivity in Veneto in the last 24 hours, with Padua alone that exceeds 1000. There are about two thousand fewer cases than those recorded yesterday and 65,284 people who are currently in quarantine / isolation. Nine victims of the virus, which raise the total to 14,486. Situation improving on the hospital front with 884 hospitalized in normal wards (-15) and 34 (-1) in intensive care.

Today in Puglia have been registered 3,101 new cases on 20,136 tests and 10 deaths. Currently there are 98,484 positive people. 545 patients are hospitalized in the medical area and 25 are in intensive care. Overall, since the beginning of the emergency, the total cases were 1,079,385 compared to 10,633,718 tests performed, 972,582 people recovered and 8,319 those who died.

There are 1,106,846 cases of positivity to Covid in Tuscany, 2,521 more compared to yesterday. New cases are 0.2% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.4% and reached 1,050,707 (94.9% of total cases). Today 3,112 molecular swabs and 16,128 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 13.1% were positive. On the other hand, 3,704 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 68.1% were positive. The currently positive are 46,247 today, -2.9% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 592 (-24), of which 25 in intensive care (+3). Today they register 13 new deaths.

I’m 1,553 new cases positive registered today in Abruzzo, which bring the total since the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – to 380,040. The balance of patients deceased record 4 new cases and rises to 3,229. The currently positive ones are 56,627 (-459). 126 (+4) patients are hospitalized in the medical area; 11 (-1) in intensive care, while the other 56,290 (-462) are in home isolation with active surveillance by the local health authorities. In the last 24 hours, 3,260 molecular swabs and 8,448 antigen tests were performed. The positivity rate is 13.26%.

In Sardinia register today 1,474 further cases confirmed positive at Covid. A total of 8,499 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The number of patients admitted to intensive care units is substantially stable, there are 9 in total (-1). The patients admitted to the medical area, on the other hand, are 283 (-8). They register 5 deaths.

Incidence rate below 700 in Marche. THE cases positives detected in the last 24 hours are 1,347 with a total of 4,727 swabs tested (3,961 new diagnoses and 766 cured in the course) for a positive rate of 34% and a positive incidence rate per 100 thousand inhabitants of 695.94 against 796.32 yesterday.

Second day with new daily Covid cases below one thousand in Umbria, there are 893 in the last 24 hours. 1,164 recorded recovered and one more death from the virus, with currently positives down to 11,157, 272 fewer. Stable, 225, the number of people admitted to hospitals, but the number of places occupied in resuscitation increases to seven, from five. 5,443 molecular swabs and antigen tests were analyzed, with a positivity rate of 16.4% (it was 16% on Tuesday). The laboratories of the Healthcare Company ofSouth Tyrol found 350 new positive cases. There were no new deaths. Patients admitted to normal hospital wards are decreasing (they are 43, five fewer than yesterday), but one patient returns to intensive care, where yesterday there was no hospitalization. Another 23 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized in affiliated private facilities (data updated to May 2).