Covid today in Lazio, the bulletin of April 27: surge in infections in the provinces

Rome, April 27, 2022 – After the truce of the last few days, cases are also exploding in Lazio, where they are registered 8,692 new positives and 23 deaths. I’m 5,296 more than yesterday’s data, a surge in the curve that closely resembles the case of Campania, which today exceeded 10 thousand infections. I’m 156.473 the Lazio currently positive (-300 compared to yesterday), of which 1.243 treated in hospitals e all the others in home isolation.

“The relationship between positives and swabs is al 14.5%. The cases a Rome city I’m at altitude 3,873“This was announced in a note by the Regional Health Councilor LazioAlessio D’Amato, at the end of the videoconference of the regional task force for the Covid-19. The trend in healthcare employment is better, hospitals remain stable both in the departments of area medicalwith 1,177 hospitalized (-4), both in intensive therapies where even today they are 66 patients. I’m 8,221 the healed in the last few hours.

The data of the provinces

In the provinces they are registered 2,755 new cases, a boom like nothing happened for some time. Contagions divided between the ASL of Frosinone, with I am 751 positive occurred in the last 24 hours, the Municipalities of the area of Latina with 1.188 new cases And no death recorded in the last few hours, the province of Rieti, where there are others 371 positive and no confirmed casualties. In the last few hours, ASL di Viterbo has registered 445 the new cases And 2 mortthe. TOl total of 2,755 positive of the provincesi 5,937 cases of the metropolitan area of Rome And 6 victimsincluding i 3,873 new positives of the sole Capital. The changing situation in Italy: this is what happens in the other regions.